Raiders drop Chargers in final game at temporary home

David Carr threw for 291 yards and a touchdown Sunday as the Oakland Raiders stopped the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders kept their very slim playoff hopes alive after several results went their way earlier Sunday. They still must win at Denver next Sunday while both Tennessee (at Houston) and Pittsburgh (at Baltimore) lose.

Carr, who completed 26 of 30 passes and hit rookie Hunter Renfrow seven times for 107 yards, also scrambled for the go-ahead touchdown. His 3-yard run with eight seconds left in the first half enabled Oakland (7-8) to take a 14-7 advantage into halftime. Oakland held the lead throughout the second half in front of a pro-Raiders crowd during the last game in Dignity Health Sports Park, the Chargers' temporary home. The Chargers, who have played in a 27,000-seat stadium built for the MLS since moving from San Diego before the 2017 season, will move into the new stadium they will share with the Rams near Hollywood Park next season.

Philip Rivers hit on 27 of 39 attempts for 279 yards for Los Angeles (5-10), while Melvin Gordon scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground. But it wasn't enough to keep the Chargers from falling into last place in the AFC West in a year where some picked them to play in the Super Bowl. Oakland initiated scoring just 4:03 into the game when Renfrow took a short pass from Carr and raced 56 yards for a 7-0 lead. Gordon tied it for Los Angeles with 1:54 left in the first half on a 1-yard run, but Carr's touchdown finished a 75-yard drive.

DeAndre Washington scored on a 5-yard run with 6:11 remaining in the third quarter, capping a drive of nearly nine minutes. Gordon responded with his second 1-yard touchdown run at the 1:04 mark to bring the Chargers within a score. However, Daniel Carlson drilled a 48-yard field goal with 8:28 left in the game to restore a two-score lead for the Raiders. Michael Badgley connected on a 27-yarder with 1:33 remaining to pull Los Angeles within a touchdown.

But tight end Darren Waller recovered an onside kick at midfield, and Oakland was able to kill the clock to record its second road win of the season. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.