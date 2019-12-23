Left Menu
Development News Edition

Matthews, Bucks pull away to rout Pacers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Milwaukee
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 08:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 07:59 IST
Matthews, Bucks pull away to rout Pacers
Image Credit: Flickr

Wesley Matthews scored 19 points in his return from a one-game absence due to a right thigh contusion as the host Milwaukee Bucks recorded a 117-89 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 18 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists for Milwaukee, which outscored Indiana 58-34 in the second half to improve to 21-1 in its last 22 games.

George Hill and Brook Lopez each made three 3-pointers en route to 17-point performances as the Bucks improved to 9-0 against Central Division rivals. Domantas Sabonis recorded 19 points and 18 rebounds, and Doug McDermott added 15 points for the Pacers, who saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt as they fell 6.5 games in back of first-place Milwaukee in the Central Division.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 10 points on 5 of 19 shooting in his return to Milwaukee, where he spent the first three seasons of his career and was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2017. He was sent to Indiana in a sign-and-trade deal in July. The Bucks played a video tribute for Brogdon during the first quarter. He waved to the crowd in appreciation.

Hill's 3-pointer gave the Bucks a 59-55 lead at intermission, and Milwaukee scored 19 of the first 24 points in the third quarter to seize control of the contest. Khris Middleton highlighted the surge with a pullup jumper and a step-back 3-pointer, before Lopez brought the crowd to its feet with a pretty spin move on his way for a layup. Matthews connected with a corner 3-pointer, and Hill did his best Aaron Rodgers impression by firing a strike to Pat Connaughton to ignite a three-point play to give Milwaukee an 83-62 advantage at 3:18 of the third quarter.

Indiana sank three straight 3-pointers as part of an 11-0 run to finish the quarter, and closed to within nine at 87-78 after McDermott's 3-pointer early in the fourth. The Bucks answered with five 3-pointers as part of a 15-4 run, with Lopez sandwiching two long-range shots around one from Matthews to push the team's advantage back to 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

NHL roundup: Hall scores first goal with Coyotes in rout of Wings

Clayton Keller scored two goals and an assisted on another, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had three assists as the Arizona Coyotes rolled past the host Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Sunday. Carl Soderberg, Christian Dvorak, and Taylor Hall also score...

Indian-Americans protest against CAA, NRC in front of Gandhi statue in Washington

A large number of Indian-Americans gathered around the statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed in front of the Indian Embassy here and held a peaceful demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citize...

Rugby-Rookie Highlanders lock suspended after assault conviction

Rookie Otago Highlanders lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit has been suspended for four weeks by New Zealand Rugby after he was convicted last month for an incident that left another man with a broken jaw. Selby-Rickit pled guilty to injuring with r...

Dumka: JMM working president Hemant Soren leads over state Welfare Min Marandi

Dumka JMM working president Hemant Soren leads over state Welfare Women Child Development and Minority Affairs Minister Lois Marandi after counting of postal ballots in Dumka seat in Jharkhand....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019