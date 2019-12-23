Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Magical' Lazio down Juventus in Saudi for Super Cup win

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 09:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 09:28 IST
'Magical' Lazio down Juventus in Saudi for Super Cup win
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Lazio won the Italian Super Cup for a fifth time on Sunday, defeating Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus 3-1 in a game played in the Saudi Arabia capital of Riyadh. "We did something magical tonight," said Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi.

Lazio, the only team to have defeated Juve in Serie A this season, were in front through Luis Alberto after 16 minutes. Paulo Dybala leveled just before the break after a shot from Ronaldo was parried into his path by Lazio's Albanian goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

Despite boasting the attacking talents of Ronaldo, Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain, it was the Roman side who looked more likely the next to score. Bosnian international Senad Lulic restored Lazio's advantage in the 73rd minute with an impressive volley.

Danilo Cataldi added a third in the fourth minute of stoppage time from a free-kick after Juve's Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur had been sent off. Lazio had already defeated Juve 3-1 at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A two weeks ago -- until Sunday that was the only defeat suffered by Maurizio Sarri in his time as coach of the Italian champions.

"We did something magical -- to beat Juve twice in two weeks is incredible," Inzaghi told Rai Sport. "I think this was another deserved victory for a strong team that always believed in our ideas."

Their Serie A meeting in Rome was a world away from Sunday's proceedings in the King Saud University Stadium where women supporters were allowed to attend. Ronaldo was the main reason the fans came to watch and Juve obviously took the occasion on board with their famed black and white shirts sporting Arabic designs.

"We are sorry we lost a trophy, but we still have many competitions at stake in the next five months," said Sarri. "There is anger but crying over it does not solve the problems." Juve are no strangers to Saudi Arabia having won the Super Cup in Jeddah in January this year, beating AC Milan 1-0.

The Turin giants had been looking to win the trophy for a ninth time. Juventus will now turn their attentions to defending their Serie A title. They are currently level at the top of the table with Inter Milan while Lazio are third, six points off the pace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Taliban claim attack that killed US soldier in Afghanistan

Kabul, Dec 23 AFP The Taliban on Monday claimed responsibility for an attack that killed a US service member, saying insurgents also wounded several American and Afghan troops. In a WhatsApp message to AFP, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muja...

Anti-CAA protest: Muzaffarnagar admin forms special cell to probe cases of violence

The district administration has constituted a special investigation cell to probe cases of violence during the protests against the amended citizenship law here, police said on Monday. The cell will comprise 18 police personnel, including 1...

Three grounded B737 freighter planes back in operation: SpiceJet

No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Monday said it has re-started operations of three Boeing 737 freighter aircraft that were grounded earlier this month. The three planes were grounded due to a potential defect after an advice from Israeli Aeros...

China to lower import tariffs from January

Eds Adding more inputs Beijing, Dec 23 AFP Beijing will lower import tariffs on more than 850 products including frozen pork from next month, the finance ministry said Monday, as authorities battle a severe shortage of the meat staple.China...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019