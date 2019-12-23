Chiefs smother Bears in 26-3 win

Patrick Mahomes passed for 251 yards Sunday and the Kansas City defense continued its late-season surge as the Chiefs won their fifth straight by stifling the host Chicago Bears 26-3. After previously clinching the AFC West title, the Chiefs (11-4) still have an outside shot at a first-round bye in the playoffs.

However, they will need to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City and also have Miami upset New England in Foxborough, Mass., on the last day of the regular season to overtake the Patriots for the No. 2 seed. Tight end Travis Kelce led the Chiefs receivers with eight catches for 74 yards. Mahomes went 23 of 33 passing with two touchdowns, including a 14-yarder to running back Damien Williams with 10:05 remaining. Harrison Butker added two field goals.

Chicago (7-8), already eliminated from playoff contention, did not score until the final play of the third quarter when Eddy Pineiro booted a 46-yard field goal. The Bears generated just 234 total yards. Hype throughout the week centered on the quarterbacks and how the Bears selected Mitchell Trubisky ahead of Mahomes in the 2017 draft. After engineering Chicago to the playoffs last year, Trubisky continued his struggles, going 18 of 34 for 157 yards.

The Chiefs, who have allowed 9.6 points on average during their win streak, wasted no time exerting their authority, scoring touchdowns on time-consuming drives of 15 and 13 plays in the first half. They established a 17-0 halftime lead by running 34 plays and generating 203 yards and 16 first downs, compared to 23 plays by the Bears for 93 yards and six first downs.

Mahomes, who went 16 of 22 passing in the half, scored on a 12-yard keeper with 1:30 left in the first quarter. He also hit Kelce on a 6-yard scoring strike with 52 seconds remaining in the second quarter. A penalty on the Bears for running into the punter kept Kansas City's last drive alive. Chicago punted on its first three possessions before the clock ran out in the first half after they committed two illegal shift penalties.

