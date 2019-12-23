Cricket-Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs in Karachi to win series
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs in the second and final test to complete a 1-0 series victory at Karachi's National Stadium on Monday.
Chasing 476 for victory, Sri Lanka were all out for 212 with Oshada Fernando top-scoring for them with a gutsy 102, while Naseem Shah claimed 5-31 for the hosts.
The first test in Rawalpindi had ended in a draw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Karachi
- Sri Lanka
- Oshada Fernando
- Rawalpindi
- Naseem Shah
ALSO READ
Granting citizenship on basis of religion will reduce India to 'Hindutva version of Pakistan': Cong leader Shashi Tharoor.
Pakistan believes in effective, result-oriented regional cooperation: PM Imran
Sri Lanka to accelerate Colombo Port city development
Thousands of people displaced in Sri Lanka's north, east provinces due to torrential rain
Granting citizenship on basis of religion will reduce India to 'Hindutva version of Pakistan': Tharoor