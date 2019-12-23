Left Menu
Pakistan v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 11:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 11:41 IST
Pakistan v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard

Karachi, Dec 23 (AFP) Final scoreboard of the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday: Pakistan 1st innings 191

Sri Lanka 1st innings 271 Pakistan 2nd innings 555-3 dec

Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne c Rizwan b Abbas 16

O. Fernando c Shafiq b Shah 102 K. Mendis c Azam b Naseem 0

A. Mathews c Rizwan b Afridi 19 D. Chandimal lbw Naseem 2

D. de Silva b Yasir 0 N. Dickwella b Sohail 65

D. Perera c Rizwan b Naseem 5 L. Embuldeniya c Rizwan b Naseem 0

V. Fernando lbw b Naseem 0 L. Kumara not out 0

Extras: (lb 3) 3 Total: (all out; 62.5 overs) 212

Fall of wickets: 1-39, 2-40, 3-70, 4-96, 5-97, 6-201, 7-212, 8-212, 9-212, 10-212. Bowling: Afridi 14-3-51-1, Abbas 12-2-33-1, Naseem 12.5-4-31-5, Shah 20-3-84-2, Sohail 4-0-10-1. (AFP) APA

APA

