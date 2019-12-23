The following are the to expected stories at 1700 hours:

Bumrah, Dhawan back for SL T20s, ODIs against Australia; Rohit rested from T20s New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Fit-again pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to India's T20 and ODI squads for next month's home assignments against Sri Lanka and Australia, while top batsman Rohit Sharma was rested from the T20s in the squads announced here on Monday.

World Cup win would have been nice but enjoyed batting through 2019: Rohit Cuttack, Dec 23 (PTI) Not being able to win the ODI World Cup is Rohit Sharma's sole regret in a phenomenal 2019 during which he "understood" his batting better than ever.

Kohli, Rohit end year on top of ICC ODI rankings Dubai, Dec 23 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli and his limited overs deputy Rohit Sharma will end 2019 as number one and two in the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen, having maintained their places following a fine showing against the West Indies.

Need to prove to myself, not world, that I can play ODIs: Jadeja By Tapan Mohanta

Cuttack, Dec 23 (PTI) The unbeaten 39 in a high-scoring series-decider earned him plaudits but for India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, it was more about proving a point to himself rather than the world that he is still a good enough player in limited-overs format.

SPO-CRI-GANGULY-JADEJA Jadeja's improvement with bat so important: Ganguly

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says Ravindra Jadeja's improved batting will be very important for the Indian team going into the future after the all-rounder played a crucial cameo in the third ODI against the West Indies in Cuttack.

SPO-CRI-DHONI-MILESTONE MS Dhoni completes 15 years in international cricket

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Two time World Cup winning former India captain MS Dhoni on Monday completed 15 years in international cricket, a milestone that has come at a time when he is on a sabbatical from the game.

SPO-CRI-IND-POORAN Back from career-threatening accident, young Pooran indebted to "father figure" Pollard

By Tapan Mohanta Cuttack, Dec 23 (PTI) First there was an accident and it followed the trauma of not being able to walk for six months as future looked bleak and uncertain for the then 20-year-old Nicholas Pooran.

Inconsistent world-conqueror Sindhu, fast-rising Lakshya steer Indian badminton in 2019 By Amit Kumar Das

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) A momentous gold at the world championships more than made up for P V Sindhu's otherwise ordinary run in the circuit, while teenager Lakshya Sen ensured that Indian men's badminton had a strong future to look forward to in a mixed bag that was 2019.

SPO-CRI-LD PAK Pakistan seal triumphant Test cricket return with Sri Lanka win

Karachi, Dec 23 (AFP) Pakistan celebrated the return of Test cricket for the first time in over 10 years with a convincing 263-run win over Sri Lanka in the second Test in Karachi on Monday, taking the series 1-0.

SPO-YEAR-TENNIS Indian tennis in 2019: Rise of Sumit Nagal and the Davis Cup that cost Bhupathi captaincy

By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Sumit Nagal gave Indian tennis a blockbuster moment by taking a set off Roger Federer but it was the all-too-familiar player versus administrator tussle that dominated Indian tennis in a largely underwhelming year.

Lifter Rakhi creates two new national records Doha, Dec 23 (PTI) Indian weightlifter Rakhi Halder created two new national records on her way to a bronze medal in the women's 64kg weight category at the Qatar International Cup here.

India a far greater security risk than Pakistan: PCB chief Mani Karachi, Dec 23 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani has called India a "far greater security risk" than his strife-torn country, where Test cricket returned for the first time after the 2009 terror attack in Lahore.

Last of 'the pack', Philander announces international retirement Johannesburg, Dec 23 (PTI) Seasoned South Africa pacer Vernon Philander will retire from international cricket following the upcoming Test series against England, announced Cricket South Africa on Monday.

Harmanpreet, Smriti, Veda to lead teams in Challenger Trophy Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Veda Kirshnamurthi will lead the India A, B and C teams respectively in the women's T20 Challenger Trophy to be played in Cuttack from January 4 to 11.

