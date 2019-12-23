Left Menu
Jones on Cowboys' loss: Real disappointed

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Owner Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys appear headed for a major change following a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The 7-8 Cowboys could have wrapped up the NFC East division with a victory. Instead, the Eagles jumped into the top spot in the division and pushed the Cowboys into a desperate longshot for the postseason.

"When you get in this spot, you give yourself a chance to be really disappointed. We are," Jones said. "The fact that we didn't get any (touchdowns), the fact the game turned out the way it did -- they played well. Not a lot to say about anything else other than it's very disappointing. We all expected to leave here as NFC East champs. We're not. We'll just go to (play) Washington." The 17-9 loss in Philadelphia was the ominous prelude to a charter plane issue that left Dallas in travel limbo on Sunday night.

The team finally boarded the plane at 11 p.m. ET, more than 90 minutes after the scheduled time of departure. "Sat here after every game pretty much, win or loss, and said the good part about it is we control our own destiny. That's gone," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said. "That's out of our hands. And that's unfortunate. It's very disappointing because we had the chance, right? We had the chance to control our destiny and be where we wanted to be. But now that it's out of our hands, we've got to control what we can control, and that's getting a win next week."

If the Eagles wrap up the division with a victory Sunday against the New York Giants, the game in Arlington against the Redskins will very likely be Jason Garrett's last as head coach of the Cowboys. Jones told USA Today on Sunday night that he will need time to digest the latest disappointment in a season that ultimately falls short of expectations after a playoff appearance last season. The Cowboys were aiming for back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2006-07.

"It leaves, from my perspective, a lot to consider here," Jones said. "This was a little bit of a surprise. I didn't see the Chicago Bears game coming (a 31-24 loss in Week 14) and this one was a surprise. I thought we were prepared to play. I thought we could play better out there. I'm disappointed."

