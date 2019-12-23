Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mbappe adds Olympic appearance to packed 2020 wish list

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 21:07 IST
Mbappe adds Olympic appearance to packed 2020 wish list

Paris, Dec 23 (AFP) Kylian Mbappe is putting himself forward for the French team at next summer's Tokyo Olympics, while adding that he would not want to fight his club Paris Saint-Germain over participation. "Playing in the Olympics, I don't control everything," he told France Football magazine in an interview to be published on Tuesday.

"Of course I want to go, but if my club, which is my employer, doesn't want me to go, I won't force a clash. "We'll soon talk about it," said the 21-year-old, who already has a World Cup winner's medal.

Mbappe had already dropped an Olympic hint when he responded to the French team's qualification in June with a "TOKYO 2020" tweet accompanied by a flashing emoticon and a French flag. Olympic football at Tokyo, an under-23 tournament with each side allowed three overage players, runs from July 22 to August 8, which is also the scheduled date of the start of the French season. Mbappe is also due to play for France at the Euros which run from June 12 to July 12.

If the 21-year-old Parisian star were to be called up by Olympic coach Sylvian Ripoll, he would take his holiday at the start of the club season. The striker said he had discussed a possible appearance at the Games with France senior coach Didier Deschamps.

"The coach was adamant that it would never be to the detriment of the Euro," Mbappe said. "I reassured him by telling him that I also wanted to play in the Euro, and he said: 'So it's up to you to deal with the people it concerns'.

"If I don't manage to go in 2020, I'll still have 2024 left, in Paris," Mbappe said. "I'd really like to do the Olympics at least once in my career." (AFP) AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Gr Noida: Farmers protest to demand compensation for acquired land, Brinda Karat slams BJP

Hundreds of farmers assembled in protest in Greater Noida on Monday over their demand for enhanced compensation for their land acquired by the local authority. CPI-M leader Brinda Karat also joined the farmers from nearly 40 villages protes...

UPDATE 1-Nord Stream 2 says 160 km left to lay of gas pipeline to Europe

The consortium behind Nord Stream 2 said on Monday that about 160 km 100 miles of gas pipeline still needed to be laid, after a major contractor suspended work last week due to U.S. sanctions. U.S. President Donald Trump signed a bill on Fr...

French environment ministry says fuel supplies to gas stations are normal

Frances environment and energy ministry said on Monday that fuel supplies to gas stations were normal despite calls by hardline CGT union to shut down production at refineries. The ministry added that all French refineries were working desp...

Researchers make chameleon-inspired colour changing smart skin

Some creatures, such as chameleons and neon tetra fish can alter their colours to camouflage themselves, attract a mate or intimidate predators. Scientists have tried to replicate these abilities to make artificial smart skins, but so far t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019