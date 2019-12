Report: Redskins QB Haskins has high-ankle sprain

Washington rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins suffered a high-ankle sprain Sunday during the Redskins' overtime loss to the New York Giants, according to a report Monday by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport noted that Haskins' diagnosis is only an initial analysis and that he'll have an MRI exam and other tests on Monday to confirm.

Haskins, 22, was carted off with an ankle injury on the first play of the third quarter versus the Giants and did not return. He was sacked by the Giants' Markus Golden and Lorenzo Carter and was carted off the field. The club initially termed Haskins as questionable to return but later downgraded his status to doubtful. He returned from the locker room to watch from the sideline, as the Giants won the game 41-35 with a touchdown on the first possession of overtime.

Haskins said after the contest that Redskins owner Dan Snyder told him not to return to the game. The Redskins later said Snyder told Haskins to listen to the medical team. Haskins, a first-round pick for the Redskins out of Ohio State in the 2019 draft, had a solid first half, throwing for 133 yards and two scores on 12-for-15 passing and no interceptions.

Case Keenum replaced Haskins and threw a touchdown pass on Washington's second drive of the third quarter. He then rallied the Redskins from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to tie it with 29 seconds remaining, rushing for a 1-yard touchdown to cap a 99-yard drive. On Sunday, interim coach Bill Callahan said he didn't know the extent of Haskins' injury, but he did not rule out Haskins returning to play in next week's regular-season finale at the Dallas Cowboys. Rapoport added that Haskins wants to play, "but no indication yet on if he'll be able to."

--Field Level Media

