Report: Indians signing 2B Hernandez to one-year, $6.25M deal

The Cleveland Indians are signing former Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez to a one-year, $6.25 million contract, ESPN reported Monday. Hernandez, 29, hit .279 with 14 homers and a career-high 71 RBIs in 161 games in 2019, but was not tendered a contract by the Phillies.

Hernandez has only missed two games in the last two seasons. Since breaking in with the Phillies in 2013, he has batted .277 with 46 home runs, 253 RBIs and 80 stolen bases in 832 games.

--Field Level Media

