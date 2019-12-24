Left Menu
Aldridge's 40 points push Spurs over Grizzlies

  • Updated: 24-12-2019 09:12 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

LaMarcus Aldridge poured in a season-high 40 points, 28 of them in the first half, and DeMar DeRozan added 26 points and 10 assists as the visiting San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 145-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Aldridge was 17 of 25 from the floor and earned the eighth 40-plus-point game of his career. DeRozan hit 10 of 11 from the field for San Antonio, which outshot Memphis 67.4 percent to 46.9 percent.

The Spurs led by 19 points after three periods, then expanded the advantage to 23 points in the fourth before sending the starters to the bench. San Antonio also ended the game on a 23-6 run. San Antonio produced season highs for scoring and shooting percentage.

Trey Lyles added 17 points for San Antonio while Dejounte Murray and Marco Belinelli scored 14 and 10 points, respectively. San Antonio hit 15 of 24 attempts from 3-point range (62.5 percent).

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 22 points while Ja Morant had 19 points for the Grizzlies. Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 12 rebounds, Dillion Brooks pumped in 14 points, Tyus Jones scored 11 and Brandon Clarke hit for 10. Aldridge's 22 points in the first quarter came on 10-of-13 shooting (he was 2 of 3 from beyond the arc), and San Antonio led 46-31 after 12 minutes.

The Spurs' 46 points were their most for in a quarter this season as they made 6 of 7 from 3-point range. San Antonio shot 79.2 percent from the floor in the period. San Antonio ran its lead to as many as 19 points in the first quarter before settling for a 72-61 advantage at halftime. Aldridge led the way with 28 first-half points while Lyles had 12 for the Spurs, who outshot Memphis 61.7 percent to 46.3 percent over the first 24 minutes.

Jackson paced the Grizzlies with 14 first-half points with Valanciunas adding 12 to help keep Memphis within reach. Memphis pulled within eight points on two occasions in the third quarter before the Spurs assumed a 108-89 lead at the end of the period.

