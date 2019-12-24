Canucks pull out win over Oilers

Rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes scored a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period as the host Vancouver Canucks rallied to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 Monday night. Tyler Motte, Bo Horvat and Loui Eriksson also scored for the Canucks, who won their third consecutive game. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Oscar Klefbom scored for the Oilers, and goalie Mikko Koskinen stopped 24 of 27 shots. The Canucks trailed 2-1 entering the third period.

They tied it on Horvat's 10th goal this season -- his first at home. Horvat skated over the blue line on a three-on-two break with Tanner Pearson and Christopher Tanev. Pearson took a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle that was saved by Koskinen, but the puck deflected off Horvat's skate as he charged to the net. Koskinen immediately argued that Horvat had kicked the puck into the net, but upon review the goal stood. Hughes scored the winner at 13:48 on the power play. J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser worked the puck around the perimeter before sending the puck back to Hughes, whose shot from the top of the slot found the upper left corner of the net as Horvat screened Koskinen.

Eriksson added an empty-net goal with 13.8 seconds remaining. The Canucks opened the scoring with an unassisted goal at 11:15 of the first period. Motte won a faceoff in the right circle and the puck bounced off the linesman's skate and right back to Motte, who fired a wrist shot over Koskinen's catching glove and into the upper right corner of the net.

The Oilers tied it at 15:40 of the period as Nugent-Hopkins took a pass from Caleb Jones and skated over the blue line near the right boards. Nugent-Hopkins cut to the center of the ice and seemed to lose control of the rolling puck, but he was able to regain possession in the left circle and rip a wrist shot past Markstrom. Edmonton took a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal by Klefbom at 3:02 of the second period, assisted by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Klefbom fired a wrist shot from the top of the right faceoff circle that made its way through traffic in front of the net.

--Field Level Media

