Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool will be 100 percent focused on Leicester City: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that they will be 100 per cent focused on the clash against Leicester City in the Premier League.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Liverpool
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 19:57 IST
Liverpool will be 100 percent focused on Leicester City: Klopp
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp. Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that they will be 100 per cent focused on the clash against Leicester City in the Premier League. Liverpool top the Premier League table with 49 points and are gearing to take on the second-placed team Leicester City, who have 39 points, but Klopp stressed that they will not take the table into consideration while playing the match.

"We will not be fussed by that. We are not in this situation we are in because we thought things are over before they are over, we are not in the situation we are in because we didn't take each game we played so far 100 percent serious. The boys were always 100 percent focused and that's what we will be at Leicester," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. Leicester City's Jamie Vardy has been on a brilliant run, scoring 17 times in the Premier League this season.

Klopp admitted that Vardy will be a 'massive threat' for them. "He is a massive threat obviously, he is an exceptional striker. Since I'm in England he is one of the top three probably because he's always scoring, he is difficult to defend, always on the shoulder, running on your back, playing on the offside line - really, really, really dangerous," he said.

Liverpool will take on Leicester City on December 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand results have shown local issues in states are people's top-most priority: Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand results have shown local issues in states are peoples top-most priority Hemant Soren....

Even if one person from Jharkhand is uprooted due to CAA, it will not be implemented: JMM working president Hemant Soren to PTI.

Even if one person from Jharkhand is uprooted due to CAA, it will not be implemented JMM working president Hemant Soren to PTI....

UPDATE 2-Uber co-founder Kalanick leaves board of directors

Uber Technologies Incs co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from its board of directors by the end of the year, the company said on Tuesday. Kalanick, who helped found Uber in 2009, stepped down from the companys helm in Ju...

Bangladeshi man held for entering IGI airport using invalid ticket

A Bangladeshi national has been apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International IGI Airport here for allegedly using an invalid ticket to enter the terminal area, a senior official said on Tuesday. The passenger, identified as Mohammed Ibrah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019