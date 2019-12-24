Cabinet approves Indo-Bangla MoU on co-operation in Youth matters
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Bangladesh on co-operation in Youth matters. According to a PIB release, "the MoU was signed on 5th October 2019 at New Delhi".
"Exchange programs in the field of Youth Affairs between India and Bangladesh will help in promoting the exchange of ideas, values, and culture amongst youth and in consolidating friendly relations," the release stated. "It will help in developing international perspective among the Youth and expanding their knowledge and expertise in the areas of youth affairs," it further stated.
