Rams CB Ramsey (knee) ruled out for Sunday

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 04:10 IST
  • Created: 25-12-2019 04:10 IST
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey will miss Sunday's season finale against the Arizona Cardinals due to a knee injury. Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed Tuesday that Ramsey has a Grade 2 LCL strain.

The Rams were eliminated from the playoff picture in Saturday's 34-31 loss at San Francisco. Against the 49ers, Ramsey recorded his first interception since being acquired by Los Angeles in an Oct. 16 trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ramsey, who was named to his third straight Pro Bowl this season, finished the season with 50 tackles and five passes defensed in 12 games. The 25-year-old has 243 tackles, 10 picks and 49 passes defensed in 60 career games since Jacksonville made him the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

After Ramsey had requested a trade, the Jaguars dealt him to the Rams for three draft picks: first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 and a fourth-rounder in 2021. Ramsey's knee injury is not expected to keep him from joining the Rams' offseason program. He is due to make $13.7 million in the final year of his contract in 2020.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

