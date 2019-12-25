Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cowboys sign LB Armstrong, OL Miller

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 04:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 04:36 IST
Cowboys sign LB Armstrong, OL Miller

The Dallas Cowboys signed linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong and offensive lineman Wyatt Miller on Tuesday. The moves came after the team placed linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and guard Xavier Su'a-Filo on injured reserve.

Vander Esch, the Cowboys' 2018 first-round pick, will have surgery to fix a neck injury. He finished his second season with 72 tackles in nine games. Su'a-Filo broke a bone in his lower leg during Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He played in 11 games this season with four starts.

Armstrong has played for six teams over the last seven seasons, including five games with New Orleans earlier this year. He has 144 tackles and three interceptions in 83 NFL games (12 starts) with the St. Louis Rams, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Saints. Miller is an undrafted rookie from Central Florida. He was with the New York Jets during the preseason but did not make it through final roster cuts. He spent time on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad.

Dallas (7-8) hosts the Washington Redskins (3-12) in Sunday's regular-season finale. The Cowboys can still make the playoffs as NFC East champs if they beat Washington and if the Giants defeat the Eagles. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

First laser ultrasound images of humans produced

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Survival camps cater to new fear Americas political unrestAiming an AR-15 rifle across a Colorado valley dotted with antelope and cattle, Drew Miller explains how members of his new...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Khashoggis fiancee says execution of those convicted would conceal truthThe fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi described the sentencing of five people to death in relati...

Pope Francis kicks off Christmas celebrations with midnight Mass

Pope Francis ushered in Christmas celebrations for the worlds 1.3 billion Catholics on Tuesday, saying the celebration of Jesuss birth reminded humanity how God continues to love us all, even the worst of us. The pontiff told crowds gathere...

Militant attack kills 35 civilians in north Burkina Faso: president

A jihadist attack Tuesday on a military base and a town in northern Burkina Faso killed 35 civilians, most of them women, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said on Twitter.The army earlier said the morning attack on Arbinda town had left...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019