Warriors rally to stun Rockets

  • Updated: 26-12-2019 06:23 IST
Glenn Robinson III and Draymond Green each bombed in a pair of 3-pointers in a late flurry on Wednesday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors rallied to stun the Houston Rockets 116-104 in San Francisco. All five Golden State starters scored in double figures and the Warriors limited Houston to 16-of-51 shooting on 3-pointers, helping the Christmas hosts win for the fourth time in the NBA holiday showcase in the last seven seasons.

The Rockets' Russell Westbrook led all scorers with 30 points, but he shot just 11 of 32 overall and missed all eight of his 3-point attempts as Houston saw a four-game winning streak come to an end. Damion Lee paced the balanced Warriors attack with 22 points, while Green and D'Angelo Russell went for 20 apiece, Robinson added 18 and Willie Cauley-Stein had 10.

Houston led by as many as 13 points in the first half and seven in the third quarter before Cauley-Stein and Marquese Chriss slammed home dunks in a 10-0 Warriors' run late in the third period that allowed the NBA's worst team to overtake the Southwest Division leaders. Houston went back in front one last time at 97-96 on a 3-pointer by James Harden with 7:59 remaining, but Golden State, which has ended the Rockets' season in the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, then dominated the rest of the game.

Robinson and Green led the fast finish with their 3-pointers, helping Golden State score 20 of the game's last 27 points. In extending its season-best winning streak to three games, Golden State shot 47.1 percent for the game, easily better than the Rockets' 37 percent.

Lee (career-high 15 rebounds) and Green (11 rebounds) both completed double-doubles for the Warriors, who were thumped 127-101 at home by the Los Angeles Lakers last Christmas. The double-double was just the second in the career of Lee, a two-way player. He had his first earlier this season at New Orleans with 23 points and a then-career-high 11 rebounds.

Harden shot well for the Rockets, scoring 24 points on 9-for-18 shooting and 6-for-10 on 3-pointers, but the Warriors effectively kept him off the free throw line (0 of 1) and trapped him into giving up the ball on most second-half possessions. Harden finished with a game-high 11 assists.

Danuel House Jr. hit five 3-pointers to account for a majority of his 18 points for the Rockets, who had won their previous six road games. Clint Capela recorded a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double for Houston, while Westbrook collected a team-high 12 rebounds to complete a third Rockets' double-double.

--Field Level Media

