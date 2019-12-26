Left Menu
Boxing Day Test: Trent Boult makes remarkable comeback against Australia

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult made a remarkable return from injury as he clean bowled Australia's Joe Burns in the very first over of their innings in the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here on Thursday.

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult in action against Australia at MCG on Thursday. (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult made a remarkable return from injury as he clean bowled Australia's Joe Burns in the very first over of their innings in the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here on Thursday. 30-year-old Boult did not show any jitters and he ended up bowling a perfect inswinger to send Burns back to the pavilion.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted the video of the dismissal and captioned the post as: "Welcome back, Trent Boult". Boult had suffered a muscle injury in the first Test against England.

He was able to bowl just one over on the final day of the first Test match and went off the field after suffering pain on the right side of his ribs. "An MRI scan yesterday confirmed Boult had strained one of the muscles overlying his ribs on his right-hand side but cleared him of any bone stress," New Zealand Cricket had said in an official statement.

In Boult's absence, Matt Henry played the second Test against England. While filing this report, Australia had reached a score of 85/2 against New Zealand at the MCG. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

