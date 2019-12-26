Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengals, Browns end disappointing seasons with rivalry matchup

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cleveland
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 11:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 11:21 IST
Bengals, Browns end disappointing seasons with rivalry matchup
Image Credit: Flickr

With the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft dubiously secured, the Cincinnati Bengals enter their regular-season finale on Sunday against the visiting Cleveland Browns with the usual rivalry matters on their mind. "I know the city wants us to beat Cleveland, as they should," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.

Despite defeating just one other team on their schedule to date, the Bengals (1-14) have remained competitive in several games down the stretch. After opening December with a 22-6 home victory against the New York Jets, the Bengals lost 27-19 at Cleveland in Week 14 and absorbed a 38-35 overtime loss at Miami in Week 16. Cincinnati forced OT against the Dolphins after rallying from a 23-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter.

Taylor beamed about his players' energy and resolve in mounting the comeback. "A lot of the things that we preach, and how we talk about what a Bengal is -- a physical, hungry, accountable teammate who's willing to do his all to get the job done -- I saw that so many times," Taylor said. "We were on the road, and in a game that we could have been out of early -- but we weren't. Our guys fought to the very end, and those are the things we need to continue to build off of."

The Browns (6-9) were eliminated from playoff contention with their 31-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, but they have several players vying for individual milestones. Running back Nick Chubb boasts a 92-yard lead on the Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey for the NFL rushing title. He is aiming to become the first Browns player to accomplish the feat since Leroy Kelly in 1968.

With one more touchdown pass, quarterback Baker Mayfield can become the first Browns signal-caller to throw at least 20 TDs in successive seasons since Brian Sipe did so from 1978-80. However, two of Mayfield's primary targets were listed as limited on Wednesday's injury estimate, as wide receivers Jarvis Landry (hip) and Odell Beckham Jr. (groin) contend with injuries. Meanwhile, first-year Browns coach Freddie Kitchens has deflected questions about his job status, with speculation swirling near the end of a disappointing season.

"I truly worry about today and get better today," Kitchens said. "We have a game on Sunday that we have to start getting ready for usually about 2 p.m. every Monday. That is the only thing I am concerned about." Mayfield stressed that the entire roster should be held accountable and bear responsibility for a season that began with aspirations for a playoff berth but will end short of the postseason.

"Any time you have a head coach and you have a losing record, that's the first person everyone points to, but it goes to many more things than just Freddie," Mayfield said. "We can all be better in this process. I think that's what it comes down to is there's not one single thing to blame. Just overall, we all have to bring it more and more every day to meet the expectations we set for ourselves." Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan did not practice Wednesday due to a concussion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Rwanda avoids US-style opioids crisis by making own morphine

Bushekeli Rwanda, Dec 26 AP It was something, the silence. Nothing but the scuff of her slip-on shoes as Madeleine Mukantagara walked through the fields to her first patient of the day. Piercing cries once echoed down the hill to the road b...

Aung San Suu Kyi party official killed in Myanmar's Rakhine

Yangon, Dec 26 AFP An official from Aung San Suu Kyis political party was killed in Rakhine state after planning a show of support for the leaders defence of Myanmar against genocide allegations at The Hague, a spokesman said Thursday. The ...

Martin Scorsese's daughter pulls a Marvel-themed Christmas prank on him

Martin Scorsese may have been critical about superhero movies but that didnt deter his daughter Francesca Scorsese from pulling a little Marvel-themed prank on him. Francesca, 19, playfully trolled her father as she shared a photo of the Av...

PWD work causes heavy traffic on Ring Road between ITO to Sarai Kale Khan

Traffic will remain heavy on Ring Road from ITO to Sarai Kale Khan due to ongoing Public Works Department PWD work, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Thursday. Traffic will remain heavy on Ring Road from ITO to Sarai Kale Khan due to ongoing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019