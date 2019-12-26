Bengals, Browns end disappointing seasons with rivalry matchup

With the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft dubiously secured, the Cincinnati Bengals enter their regular-season finale on Sunday against the visiting Cleveland Browns with the usual rivalry matters on their mind. "I know the city wants us to beat Cleveland, as they should," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.

Despite defeating just one other team on their schedule to date, the Bengals (1-14) have remained competitive in several games down the stretch. After opening December with a 22-6 home victory against the New York Jets, the Bengals lost 27-19 at Cleveland in Week 14 and absorbed a 38-35 overtime loss at Miami in Week 16. Cincinnati forced OT against the Dolphins after rallying from a 23-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter.

Taylor beamed about his players' energy and resolve in mounting the comeback. "A lot of the things that we preach, and how we talk about what a Bengal is -- a physical, hungry, accountable teammate who's willing to do his all to get the job done -- I saw that so many times," Taylor said. "We were on the road, and in a game that we could have been out of early -- but we weren't. Our guys fought to the very end, and those are the things we need to continue to build off of."

The Browns (6-9) were eliminated from playoff contention with their 31-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, but they have several players vying for individual milestones. Running back Nick Chubb boasts a 92-yard lead on the Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey for the NFL rushing title. He is aiming to become the first Browns player to accomplish the feat since Leroy Kelly in 1968.

With one more touchdown pass, quarterback Baker Mayfield can become the first Browns signal-caller to throw at least 20 TDs in successive seasons since Brian Sipe did so from 1978-80. However, two of Mayfield's primary targets were listed as limited on Wednesday's injury estimate, as wide receivers Jarvis Landry (hip) and Odell Beckham Jr. (groin) contend with injuries. Meanwhile, first-year Browns coach Freddie Kitchens has deflected questions about his job status, with speculation swirling near the end of a disappointing season.

"I truly worry about today and get better today," Kitchens said. "We have a game on Sunday that we have to start getting ready for usually about 2 p.m. every Monday. That is the only thing I am concerned about." Mayfield stressed that the entire roster should be held accountable and bear responsibility for a season that began with aspirations for a playoff berth but will end short of the postseason.

"Any time you have a head coach and you have a losing record, that's the first person everyone points to, but it goes to many more things than just Freddie," Mayfield said. "We can all be better in this process. I think that's what it comes down to is there's not one single thing to blame. Just overall, we all have to bring it more and more every day to meet the expectations we set for ourselves." Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan did not practice Wednesday due to a concussion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.