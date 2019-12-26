Left Menu
James Anderson becomes second cricketer to play 150 Tests for England

Pacer James Anderson on Thursday became the second English cricketer to play 150 Test matches.

  ANI
  • |
  Centurion
  • |
  Updated: 26-12-2019 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 13:23 IST
England pacer James Anderson (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Pacer James Anderson on Thursday became the second English cricketer to play 150 Test matches. Overall, he has now become the ninth cricketer to play 150 Tests for their country.

In the ongoing Test between England and South Africa, the visitors won the toss and opted to bowl first. England playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

South Africa playing XI: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid (India), Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, Allan Border (Australia), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) and Alastair Cook (England) are the other cricketers who have played more than 150 Test matches.

England's former skipper Sir Alastair Cook holds the record for playing most matches for England. He played 161 Tests for the country. Anderson suffered an injury in the first Ashes Test earlier this year, and as a result, he missed the rest of the series.

Then, he missed England's next Test series against New Zealand. The 37-year-old is currently the leading wicket-taker for England in the longest format of the game with 575 wickets to his name.

He also finished this decade with the second-highest wickets after taking 535 wickets. He made his debut at the age of 20 for England. (ANI)

