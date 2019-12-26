Left Menu
Development News Edition

I listened to my inner self during time away from team: Rahane

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 16:22 IST
I listened to my inner self during time away from team: Rahane

Soul searching proved to be a cathartic experience for India's Test captain Ajinkya Rahane, who learnt to accept rejection after being snubbed for this year's ODI World Cup. Rahane was playing county cricket when his teammates were fighting it out in England.

For someone, who was an automatic choice in white ball cricket in the 2015 World Cup, it was time for some introspection and he realised that blind pursuit of success was not ideal, always. "At times, we get too caught up in our pursuit of success and then we suddenly realise that we are required to just stop, sit back and introspect. I did exactly that when I wasn't selected for the 2019 World Cup," Rahane told PTI during an exclusive interview.

The 32-year-old then spoke about how he channelised his energies during his two-month stay in Southampton, playing for the Hampshire. He found his mojo back during the West Indies tour, where he scored his first Test hundred in three years and followed it up with another one against South Africa at home.

"I am in a very good space right now and it started from the West Indies series. I was in England, playing county cricket where I learnt a lot not only as a cricketer but also as a human being," Rahane said. Initially, it was lonely but then things changed as he started revisiting his past, trying to find answers, he had never sought before.

"In two months, I played seven games. So it wasn't always about on-field learnings but also about off field learning." "I sometimes walked alone in the parks, at times jogged. Sometimes I would simply sit with a cup of coffee thinking about past days, thinking about my younger days, what used to be my mindset when I played club cricket or age group cricket before I made my international debut. I needed some answers and got them."

For an intense man, there couldn't be a better guide than Rahul Dravid, with whom Rahane had a session before embarking on the Caribbean tour. "Conversations with Rahul bhai also helped me get those answers that I should keep my batting really simple. Take one game at a time. Be in a positive mindset.

"So now, I am in a very good mindspace. Whatever happened earlier is gone. Now I have to focus on upcoming things," one of India's best players in away conditions said. Wife Radhika proved to be a pillar of strength during testing times but he also credited childhood coaches Praveen Amre and Prayag Raj for showing him the mirror.

"Radhika is a very positive person. She believes in me. When your life partner has belief in you, you tend to put in more than 100 percent effort. My parents, my brother, my sister, whenever I talk to them, they are positive. The three or four friends, who are close to me are always positive." But Rahane also wanted someone to give him a ruthless feedback which many don't get when they become stars.

Amre did that. "It's important to have at least one person in your life who would criticise you on your face and not behind your back. Amre sir and Prayag sir are the people, if they feel they want to criticise, they will do it on my face. They will also appreciate me when I am doing well," he said.

He hasn't played white ball cricket for more than two years but is very confident that he will make a comeback contrary to popular perception that white ball cricket is not his cup of tea. "What people think about me doesn't matter, what I believe about myself and how can I contribute to my team's cause matters," he said.

"In the last two years, I don't like to tell people that my record is good but yes the fact is, my record is good. Cricket is a funny game and anything can happen. I definitely hope to comeback into the ODI team," said Rahane. "After New Zealand, there are many tournaments coming up. Before IPL, there is a limited overs series," said Rahane, who will play for Delhi Capitals.

Back in form, it has been a very happy past few months for Rahane, who has now become a father. "It's an incredible feeling. I am enjoying fatherhood. For me, cricket is everything but now even if I am tired after a practice session, it doesn't matter. I just go home and start playing with my daughter. One little smile of her and my tiredness vanishes. That's a special feeling." PTI KHS AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Libyan interior minister says will ask for Turkish support if Tripoli war escalates

Libyas internationally recognized government will officially request military support from Turkey if the war over the capital escalates, the Tripoli-based interior minister said on Thursday. Eastern forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have been ...

Real Kashmir down Chennai City at home

Taking advantage of the home conditions, Real Kashmir on Thursday scored their first victory of the ongoing I League season, shocking defending champions Chennai City 2-1 here. Danish Farooq 22nd minute and Ivorys Bazie Armand 27th struck f...

Daryaganj violence: Police opposes bail plea of 9 accused, Delhi court order on Dec 28

The Delhi Police opposed in a court the bail pleas on Thursday of nine accused arrested in connection with a violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhis Daryaganj area. The counsel for the arrested claimed that the polic...

GMPF seeks recommencement of mining operations in Goa by month-end

Goa Mining Peoples Front GMPF, which represents the cause of lakhs of people employed in the mining industry in the state, on Thursday appealed to the Centre and the state government to recommence mining activities in the state by the month...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019