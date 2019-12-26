Left Menu
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report: Pacers' Oladipo eyes late January return

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo hopes to make his return from a ruptured right quad tendon in about a month, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Per the report, Oladipo hopes to return as soon as late January or perhaps in early February, which would be about a year removed from his injury. C.J. Anderson 'done with ball' after failed Seahawks tryout

After a tryout with the Seattle Seahawks that didn't result in him landing a contract, free agent running back C.J. Anderson tweeted that he is "done with ball." The 28-year-old appeared in two games for the Detroit Lions in September, gaining 43 yards on 16 carries, before he was released. Big Ben: 'More determined than ever' to come back

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger quashed rumors about his possible retirement with a Christmas Day tweet. "Contrary to recent reports out there about my football future and my 'uncertainty' about playing again, I am working hard and am more determined than ever to come back stronger and better than ever next year!" Roethlisberger posted. Woods' comeback win at Masters named AP sports story of 2019

Tiger Woods' victory at the Masters was named The Associated Press sports story of the year on Wednesday, as voted on by a mix of AP member sports editors and beat writers. AP went with the great comeback over options that were as much about sports as the issues that enveloped them in 2019: politics, money and the growing push for equal pay and equal rights for women. NFL notebook: Texans DE Watts targets return for playoffs

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt returned to practice Tuesday and said he plans to rejoin the team on the field for its playoff run. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Watt had surgery eight weeks ago for a torn pectoral muscle. He sustained the injury in Week 8 as he tackled Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. Callahan 'absolutely' wants to coach Redskins in 2020

However unlikely, Washington Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan said he hopes his three-month "audition" leads to a full-time position guiding the team in 2020. "Oh, absolutely," he told the Washington Post. NBA roundup: Leonard, Clippers overtake Lakers

Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and 12 rebounds to lead the visiting Los Angeles Clippers to a come-from-behind, 111-106 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday evening. Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points off the bench, and Paul George had 17 points on 5-for-18 shooting for the Clippers, who are 2-0 against the Lakers this season. Ertz's status in doubt as Eagles vie for NFC East

The status of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz for their key season-finale remained in doubt Wednesday as he continues to be evaluated for a fractured rib. The team listed Ertz as DNP on its Wednesday practice report, although that was an estimate because the team did not practice on Christmas. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo tweeted Wednesday that Carson Wentz's favorite target was "pushing hard to play but we'll see if he gets the green light from docs and athletic trainers." Suspect in Beathard death on most-wanted list

The suspect in the death of the brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard remains at large and has been put on Tennessee's most-wanted list. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that Michael Mosley, 23, is being sought in the fatal stabbings of Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21. Sailing: Comanche grabs early lead after slow start in Sydney Hobart race

InfoTrack was first out of the Sydney Heads but 2017 line honors winner Comanche shrugged off a poor start to grab an early lead in the Sydney Hobart yacht race on Thursday. A blue sky greeted the fleet of 157 and InfoTrack led the pack at the 75th edition of the 630 nautical mile race.

