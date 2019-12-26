Left Menu
Blackhawks defensemen Seabrook, de Haan out for season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 23:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 23:31 IST
Chicago Blackhawks' defenseman Brent Seabrook is out for the season and will need surgery for a shoulder injury, as well as two hip injuries. The Blackhawks painted a grim team injury picture Thursday with defenseman Calvin de Haan also out for the season with his own right shoulder injury. In addition, forward Brandon Saad will be out for three weeks with a right ankle injury. Seabrook and de Haan were placed on long-term injured reserve.

Seabrook, 34, is scheduled to undergo right shoulder surgery Friday. He then will have right hip surgery in early January and left hip surgery in early February. The veteran scored three goals with one assist in 32 games this season with just over 18 minutes of ice time per game. Seabrook has 103 goals with 361 assists in 1,114 games over 15 seasons, all with the Blackhawks.

In his first season with the Blackhawks, de Haan scored one goal with five assists in 29 games with almost 20 minutes of ice time per game. In eight seasons with the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes and Blackhawks, the 28-year old has 14 goals with 87 assists over 407 games. He had surgery on the same shoulder last spring. Saad, 27, has 11 goals with eight assists over 36 games this season. He has 159 career goals and 174 assists over 566 games in two separate stints with the Blackhawks, as well as a two-year stint with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

