Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Irresistible Liverpool thrash Leicester

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 03:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 03:47 IST
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Irresistible Liverpool thrash Leicester

Liverpool moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League after hammering their closest challengers, Leicester City, 4-0 at the King Power Stadium on Thursday with Roberto Firmino scoring twice. Carlo Ancelotti got off to a winning start as Everton manager but new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had to settle for a draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Thursday.

Fourth-placed Chelsea suffered a shock 2-0 loss at home to Southampton while Harry Kane and Dele Alli were on target as Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1. Manchester United recovered from a rocky start at home to Newcastle United to win 4-1 with Anthony Martial scoring twice.

Fresh from being crowned Club World Cup winners in Doha, Qatar, Liverpool faced what was billed as being their toughest test of the season, away to former manager Brendan Rodgers' Leicester, who were unbeaten at home this season. But Juergen Klopp's side delivered yet another emphatic performance as they stepped up their bid for a first league title in 30 years.

Liverpool went ahead in the 31st minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold, superb throughout, drifted a cross from the left to Brazilian Firmino at the back post, who nodded home. Substitute James Milner made it 2-0 in the 71st minute from the penalty spot after Alexander-Arnold's corner was handled by Caglar Soyuncu.

Firmino then made it 3-0, collecting and firing home a powerfully struck low-cross from Alexander-Arnold before the full-back completed the win with a blistering low drive after being set up by Sadio Mane. Liverpool have 52 points from 18 games; Leicester are on 39 points from 19 matches and Manchester City are 14 points behind the leaders before their game at Wolves on Sunday.

Italian Ancelotti, a Champions League winner with AC Milan and Real Madrid, was appointed by Everton on Saturday to replace the sacked Marco Silva and was given a warm welcome by the Goodison Park crowd. A scrappy game was decided 10 minutes from the end when Djibril Sidibe whipped in a cross from the right which Dominic Calvert-Lewin met with a superb angled diving header that flew in off the inside of the far post.

It was a less enjoyable start for former Everton midfielder Arteta, as he took charge of Arsenal for the first time at Bournemouth. Arteta restored Mesut Ozil to the starting line-up and the German forward looked sharp in the opening exchanges, but chances were rare.

Arsenal's sloppiness was punished when they gave the ball away cheaply on the left wing and Bournemouth sliced through them quickly, midfielder Dan Gosling stabbing home Jack Stacey's centre from close range to give the home side the lead. The Gunners equalised in the 63rd minute as Reiss Nelson's shot deflected into the path of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and he swivelled to rifle the ball home.

POOR FORM Chelsea's poor form continued with goals from Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond earned Southampton a surprise victory at Stamford Bridge and condemned Frank Lampard's side to their fifth defeat in seven league games.

Obafemi broke the deadlock with his first goal of the season, bursting inside from the right and curling into the top corner after a tight opening half hour. The Saints added their second when Redmond nicked the ball over the advancing Kepa Arrizabalaga to finish a slick attack.

Spurs were also facing a possible upset, until Kane followed up his own shot to equalise in the 53rd minute and cancel out Adam Webster's first-half header. Alli got the winner in the 72nd minute with a brilliant lofted finish as he met a Serge Aurier ball.

After losing to Watford last weekend Manchester United needed a response against Newcastle to stay in the frame for a top-four spot but fell behind to Matty Longstaff's opener. Old Gunnar Solskjaer's youngsters hit back in style though with Martial equalising before Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford made it 3-1 before the break.

Martial added his second after the interval as United moved into seventh spot, four points behind Chelsea. In the crucial basement battle substitute Conor Hourihane got the winner for Aston Villa in their 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Norwich City to end a four-match losing run.

Watford moved off bottom spot, above Norwich, with a hard-earned draw at in-form Sheffield United. Gerard Deulofeu's goal on the break put Watford ahead but Oliver Norwood's penalty ensured the points were shared.

A magnificent solo goal in the 90th minute from Jordan Ayew secured a 2-1 win for Crystal Palace at home to West Ham United. West Ham had grabbed the lead through Robert Snodgrass but former Hammer Cheikhou Kouyate equalised before Ayew's jinking run and fine finish sealed the points for Roy Hodgson's side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

How 2019 revamped the smartphone experience: Display refresh rates to unique sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Floods in north India killed over 1,900 people this year, displaced over 3 mn: Report

Floods in north India killed 1,900 people this year and forced more than three million out of their homes, according to a new report, which said these weather events reflected trends being driven by climate change. The global report release...

Mamata Banerjee has lost her 'mental balance', says Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance after the West Bengal Chief Minister stated that she would advise students to continue their protests against the amended Citiz...

Israel's Netanyahu declares victory in ruling party leadership primary

Jerusalem, Dec 27 AFP Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared victory in a leadership primary in his right-wing Likud party on Friday, ensuring he will lead it into March elections. A huge win Thank you to Likud members...

Iraq President says he'd rather quit than designate PM nominee rejected by protesters

Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Thursday he would rather resign than designate Asaad Al-Eidani as Prime Ministerial candidate whose appointment would not placate anti-government protesters in the country. Salih statement comes after a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019