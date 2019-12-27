Australia vs New Zealand: Scoreboard

Scoreboard at the end of day two of the second Test between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday:

Australia 1st innings (overnight 257-4)

J Burns b Boult 0

D Warner c Southee b Wagner 41

M Labuschagne b de Grandhomme 63

S Smith c Nicholls b Wagner 85

M Wade c Watling b de Grandhomme 38

T Head c Snatner b Wagner 114

T Paine lbw Wagner 79

M Starc c Williamson b Southee 1

J Pattinson not out 14

P Cummins c Latham b Southee 0

N Lyon c Wagner b Southee 1

Extras (LB-22, B-5, W-4) 31

Total (all out in 155.1 overs) 467

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-61, 3-144, 4-216, 5-284, 6-434, 7-435, 8-458, 9-463, 10-467.

Bowling: Boult 31-3-91-1, Southee 33.1-6-103-1, de Grandhomme 30-5-68-2, Wagner 38-11-83-4, Santner 20-1-82-0, Blundell 3-0-13-0.

New Zealand 1st innings:

T Latham not out 9 T

Blundell c Paine b Cummins 15

K Williamson c Paine b Pattinson 9

R Taylor not out 2

Extras (LB-3, B-4, W-1, NB-1) 9

Total (two wickets in 18 overs) 44

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-39. Bowling: Starc 4-0-18-0, Cummins 7-3-8-1, Pattinson 5-1-9-1, Lyon 2-0-2-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.