Australia vs New Zealand: Scoreboard
Scoreboard at the end of day two of the second Test between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday:
Australia 1st innings (overnight 257-4)
J Burns b Boult 0
D Warner c Southee b Wagner 41
M Labuschagne b de Grandhomme 63
S Smith c Nicholls b Wagner 85
M Wade c Watling b de Grandhomme 38
T Head c Snatner b Wagner 114
T Paine lbw Wagner 79
M Starc c Williamson b Southee 1
J Pattinson not out 14
P Cummins c Latham b Southee 0
N Lyon c Wagner b Southee 1
Extras (LB-22, B-5, W-4) 31
Total (all out in 155.1 overs) 467
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-61, 3-144, 4-216, 5-284, 6-434, 7-435, 8-458, 9-463, 10-467.
Bowling: Boult 31-3-91-1, Southee 33.1-6-103-1, de Grandhomme 30-5-68-2, Wagner 38-11-83-4, Santner 20-1-82-0, Blundell 3-0-13-0.
New Zealand 1st innings:
T Latham not out 9 T
Blundell c Paine b Cummins 15
K Williamson c Paine b Pattinson 9
R Taylor not out 2
Extras (LB-3, B-4, W-1, NB-1) 9
Total (two wickets in 18 overs) 44
Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-39. Bowling: Starc 4-0-18-0, Cummins 7-3-8-1, Pattinson 5-1-9-1, Lyon 2-0-2-0.
