Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blasters desperate to break winless streak against NEUFC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 19:38 IST
Blasters desperate to break winless streak against NEUFC

Kerala Blasters FC will be desperate to end their eight-game winless streak when they take on hosts NorthEast United in their Indian Super League encounter here on Saturday. Blasters similarly had gone on a 14-match drought after their season opener in the previous year as well, which cost them dearly.

With just seven points from nine games, Eelco Schattorie's team have been poor at home as well, despite enjoying strong fan support. Since last season, Kerala have only 14 points from 14 home matches and the last three of them have finished in draws.

They are coming off a demoralizing 1-3 defeat to rivals Chennaiyin FC and Schattorie will be eager for a win over his former side. Thankfully, captain Bartholomew Ogbeche, who was NorthEast United’s topscorer last season before following Schattorie to Kerala, is expected to feature on Saturday.

Though he has struggled to replicate his freescoring form from last season, Ogbeche is still a potent force in attack. Kerala's defence has not been performing any better. A lack of stability has resulted in them keeping just one clean-sheet so far and that too came against a misfiring Odisha side.

Midfield also has looked pedestrian at times and the injury to Sergio Cidoncha has not helped matters. Sahal Abdul Samad, a creative outlet in midfield, has surprisingly been restricted to substitute appearances.

Mario Arques will have to shoulder the responsibility of keeping the midfield ticking against NorthEast. "I can't deny that if you play against your old club, there will be certain dynamics. But I am only focusing on our team at the moment. We have to focus on bouncing back from the last game.

"Hopefully, (NorthEast's form) is an advantage for us, we are playing at home. I saw a few games of theirs where they got results with a bit of luck," said Schattorie. NorthEast United have also floundered after making a good start to the campaign. A winless run of four games has left them sixth on the table with 10 points.

Their attack has suffered in the absence of star striker Asamoah Gyan who had been injured for a while. They have just scored the least amount of goals in the league so far (8) and with a solitary goal from the last three games. The return to fitness of Federico Gallego should help them create more chances in front of goal, should he feature in the game.

Robert Jarni's side also have their share of problems at the back. Individual errors have cost them dearly, especially because of the fact that they do not score enough goals. They have conceded eight goals in the last four matches in comparison to just three in their first four games.

The likes of Mislav Komorski and Nim Dorjee Tamang need to improve drastically while more consistency will be expected from young players like Redeem Tlang and Lalthathanga Khawlhring. "There are three teams whose style is very good, but with that style, they are not able to get results. But once the season is over, no one remembers the style, it's all about the points," said Jarni as he emphasized on the importance to get results over style of play.

NorthEast United will be eager to pull one over their former coach Eelco Schattorie and pile more misery on him. At the opposing camp, the Dutchman will be contemplating strategies to revive their season with a win over his former team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Islamic State says it beheaded Christian captives in Nigeria

Islamic State released a video purporting to show its militants beheading 10 Christian men in Nigeria, saying it was part of a campaign to avenge the deaths of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and its spokesman.The militant group posted the ...

TV journalists attacked by miscraeants in Amaravati

TV journalists attacked by miscraeants in Amaravati Amaravati, Dec 27 PTI Unidentified miscreants on Friday beat up journalists, including a woman, of different Telugu television news channels near the site where farmers had been agi...

Discrimination with Kaneria shows real face of Pakistan: Gambhir

Former India opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday said Pakistani cricketer Danish Kanerias remark that he was mistreated by a few teammates for being a Hindu showed the real face of the neighbouring country. Gambhir said Kaneria has p...

Delhi Metro Museum turns 11, exhibition launched on suicide prevention campaign

The museum of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation at Patel Chowk station on Friday turned 11 and host of activities were held at the venue, officials said. An exhibition themed on suicide prevention campaign Nevergiveup was also inaugurated on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019