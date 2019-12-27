Scoreboard: South Africa Vs England

Scores at close of play on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Friday: South Africa, first innings (overnight 277-9):

D Elgar c Buttler b Anderson 0 A Markram c Bairstow b Curran 20

Z Hamza c Stokes b Broad 39 F du Plessis c Root b Broad 29

H van der Dussen c Root b Curran 6 Q de Kock c Buttler b Curran 95

D Pretorius c Root b Curran 33 V Philander c Buttler b Broad 35

K Maharaj c Stokes b Archer 6 K Rabada b Broad 12

A Nortje not out 0 Extras: (LB-4, NB-2, W-3) 9

Total: (all out in 84.3 overs) 284 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-32, 3-71, 4-97, 5-111, 6-198, 7-245, 8-252, 9-277 Bowling: Anderson 20-4-69-1, Broad 18.3-4-58-4, Curran 20-5-58-4, Archer 19-4-65-1, Root 4-0-26-0, Denly 3-0-4-0

England, first innings:

R.Burns c De Kock b Philander 9 D Sibley c De Kock b Rabada 4

J Denly c De Kock b Pretorius 50 J Root c De Kock b Philander 29

B Stokes c De Kock b Nortje 35 J Bairstow b Nortje 1

J Buttler c De Kock b Philander 12 S Curran c Hamza b Rabada 20

J Archer b Philander 3 S Broad c Elgar b Rabada 2

J Anderson not out 0 Extras (B-4, LB-5, NB-2, W-5) 16

Total: (all out in 53.2 overs) 181 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-15, 3-70, 4-142, 5-143, 6-150, 7-176, 8-176, 9-181 Bowling: Rabada 15-1-68-3, Philander 14.2-8-16-4, Pretorius 8-2-23-1, Nortje 12-2-47-2, Maharaj 4-1-18-0

South Africa, second innings:

A Markram lbw b Anderson 2 D Elgar c Buttler b Archer 22

Z Hamza c Buttler b Broad 4 F du Plessis c Curran b Archer 20

H van der Dussen not out 17 A Nortje not out 4

Extras (B-1, LB-1, NB-1) 3 Total: (for 4 wkts in 20 overs) 72

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-25, 3-29, 4-62 Bowling: Anderson 4-0-19-1, Broad 5-2-6-1, Archer 6-1-37-2, Curran 4-2-8-0, Stokes 1-1-0-0. AFP SSC SSC

