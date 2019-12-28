Left Menu
Reports: Vikings to sit Cousins, key starters on Sunday

  Updated: 28-12-2019 00:22 IST
  • Created: 28-12-2019 00:13 IST
The Minnesota Vikings are expected to sit quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday in their regular-season finale vs. the Chicago Bears, according to a report Friday by ESPN. The report also noted that although Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer said earlier this week that he had not yet finalized the plan for Sunday, the Vikings are "leaning heavily" toward resting several starters, including Cousins, as they look ahead to postseason play.

Additional reports also named running back Dalvin Cook and linebacker Eric Kendricks among those to sit Sunday against Chicago. The Vikings (10-5) will be the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs no matter the outcome of their game against the Bears (7-8).

If they do sit Cousins, expect backup QB Sean Mannion to make the second start of his career. Mannion, a fifth-year veteran, made his first start under similar circumstances while playing for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 of the 2017 season.

