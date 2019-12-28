Browns WR Beckham (illness) misses practice

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s availability for this weekend's season finale is in question after he missed Friday's practice due to illness. Beckham is also nursing a groin injury for the Browns (6-9), who will visit the Cincinnati Bengals (1-14) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET).

The 27-year-old Beckham has recorded 71 receptions for 954 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games during his first season in Cleveland. "We ask a lot of those guys, and they continue to bring it and give it to us every day," quarterback Baker Mayfield said of wide receivers Beckham and Jarvis Landry, via Cleveland.com.

"I am thankful for those guys. Obviously, they both had good years. People can say what they want about Odell's year on the outside, but hopefully, after this week he has over 1,000 yards." Tight ends Pharaoh Brown and Ricky Seals-Jones joined Beckham by sitting out Friday's practice due to illness.

-- Field Level Media

