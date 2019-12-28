Dragic hits big shot as Heat trim Pacers

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 20 points and Goran Dragic hit the go-ahead shot as the host Miami Heat defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-112 on Friday night. There were 20 lead changes in a game that was tight throughout. The final lead change came with 6.8 seconds left as Dragic made a 9-foot lefty floater in the lane. It was Miami's third shot in that wild possession.

Indiana had one more chance to win the game, but Aaron Holiday drove to his right, spun to his left and then missed a floater in the lane under heavy pressure. Miami is now 14-1 at home this season and has won four consecutive games overall.

Indiana, which went 3-0 against the Heat last season, was led by Holiday, who had 17 points and nine assists. The Heat had a 56-34 rebounding edge in the game, including 14-2 on the offensive glass.

Neither team had a double-digit lead at any time in the game. Miami also got 18 points, 15 rebounds and six assists from Bam Adebayo, and 18 points on 6-for-10 three-point shooting from Duncan Robinson. Kendrick Nunn added 17 points, and Dragic had 14.

For the Pacers, Jeremy Lamb and T.J. Warren each had 16 points. The Pacers played without leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon, who missed his second straight game due to a groin injury.

Even so, Indiana, which shot 52.4 percent in the first 12 minutes, led 27-25 at the end of the first quarter. The Pacers then stretched their lead to nine points early in the second quarter. But the Heat used a 13-2 run to help them grab a 58-55 lead at halftime.

Indiana cut into Miami's lead by the end of the third quarter -- but just barely. The Heat led 84-82 as they continued to push their advantage inside. Through three quarters, the Heat had a 42-25 rebounding edge, including 10-0 on the offensive glass. There were 14 lead changes through three quarters, and there were five more before Dragic hit the biggest shot of the game.

