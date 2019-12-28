Left Menu
Development News Edition

Late surge lifts Wild over Avalanche

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 09:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 09:33 IST
Late surge lifts Wild over Avalanche

Victor Rask scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Suter also scored in the third, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-4 on Friday night in Denver. Carson Soucy, Eric Staal and Brad Hunt also had goals, Zach Parise and Kevin Fiala each had two assists, and Devan Dubnyk stopped 40 shots for the Wild.

Matt Calvert had two goals, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog also scored, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had two assists for Colorado. Pavel Francouz made 27 saves. The Avalanche broke a 3-3 tie just 1:33 into the third period when Calvert deflected a shot by Bellemare past Dubnyk, his second deflected goal of the night and 10th tally of the season.

Zuccarello tied it at 10:41 when he picked up Jonas Brodin's rebound and beat Francouz for his 10th of the season. Just 1:17 later, Rask beat Francouz to give the Wild the lead. Francouz came off for an extra skater with about 1:54 left, but Suter scored an insurance goal, his fifth, into the empty net with 1:12 left.

Soucy's fifth goal of the season at 5:33 of the first period gave Minnesota the early lead, and Staal stuffed in a rebound at 9:22, his 15th, to make it 2-0. Colorado didn't cash in on its first power-play chance of the game but did score soon after when Ian Cole's shot from the left circle was tipped past Dubnyk by Calvert at 18:24 of the first.

Just 46 seconds later, Landeskog picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone, skated through to Minnesota defenders, stickhandled away from Dubnyk's paddle and put a backhander by the goaltender with 50 seconds remaining. The Wild got the lead back midway through the second when Hunt scored on the power play, a goal that came less than three minutes after Minnesota had one waved off on a challenge for offsides.

Colorado got even again in the final minute of the middle period when Cale Makar, who returned after missing eight games with an upper-body injury, sent a pass to MacKinnon in front that deflected off MacKinnon's skate and past Dubnyk. The goal was MacKinnon's team-high 22nd. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Thunder edge Hornets in OT for 5th win in 6 games

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and Dennis Schroder added 24 as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the host Hornets 104-102 in overtime Friday night, aided by Charlottes missed free throws. The Hornets had a chance to tie the game ...

Thai Navy SEAL dies after yearlong infection after cave rescue

Bangkok, Dec 28 AFP A Thai Navy SEAL who aided with the rescue of a youth football team trapped in a flooded cave last year has died from an infection he contracted during the dramatic recovery mission. Petty Officer Beirut Pakbara fell ill...

Saki Naka fire: Two found dead inside burnt garment unit

Two bodies have been recovered from a garment godown, which was gutted in a fire in the western suburb of Saki Naka on Friday evening, police said on Saturday. Aarti Lalji Jaiswal 25 and Piyush Dheeraj Katadiya 42 were found dead in the ga...

Viral video shows cops thrashing boy in MP's Damoh; CM orders probe

A shocking video has surfaced from Damoh city in Sagar division of Madhya Pradesh in which two police officials dressed in civil clothes purportedly seen brutally thrashing a boy even as he screams in pain. After the purported video went vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019