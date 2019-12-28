Left Menu
Development News Edition

Striker Dilpreet returns to senior fold, included in national hockey camp

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 14:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 14:08 IST
Striker Dilpreet returns to senior fold, included in national hockey camp
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Young striker Dilpreet Singh was on Saturday included in a 32-member men's core probables group for a two-week national coaching camp ahead of next month's Hockey Pro League, to be held in Bhubaneswar. The 32 members, announced by Hockey India, will report to chief coach Graham Reid for the two-week camp ahead of their Pro League debut against the Netherlands on January 18 and 19.

Dilpreet, who was last part of the Indian senior team at the 2018 men's World Cup, returned to the senior core group following his worthy performance at this year's Sultan of Johor Cup, where the Indian colts won a silver medal. Youngsters Shilanand Lakra, Rajkumar Pal, Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Dipsan Tirkey have also been included in the probables list for the national camp to be held at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

The core group, featuring a mix of experienced and young players, also has PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bhadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma and Vivek Sagar Prasad. Experienced mid-fielder Chinglensana Singh, who was last seen in action during the 2018 men's World Cup, also returns to the core group after nearly 10 months of injury break.

S V Sunil, who was named Player of the tournament at the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in November, is also part of the core group along with Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Shamsher Singh, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh,Jaskaran Singh, Gurjant Singh, and Sumit. "I believe all the players will return fresh for the camp after a good break for Christmas. The previous national coaching camp in Bhubaneswar was physically challenging where we expected the players to push their limits. It involved a lot of strength and conditioning work apart from hockey," chief coach Reid said.

"The next two weeks will be focused on our preparations for the matches against the Netherlands and our real test begins now," he added. List of 32-member pobables for national coaching camp: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra,

Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Simranjeet Singh,

Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, SV Sunil, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Shamsher Singh, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey,

Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jaskaran Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Gurjant Singh, Sumit, Shilanand Lakra, Chinglensana Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Six arrested for poppy cultivation in West Bengal

Six persons were arrested for allegedly cultivating poppy in West Bengals Malda district and the crop used to prepare opium was destroyed, police said on Saturday. Based on a complaint, police personnel conducted a search operation in a vi...

Eniko Parrish opens up about Kevin Hart's extra-marital affair

Kevin Harts wife Eniko Parrish has said that she got to know about the actors extra-marital affair after she received a direct message DM. In 2017, Hart was involved in a cheating scandal after he revealed that someone was allegedly trying ...

First commercial run of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas train on January 19: Sources.

First commercial run of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas train on January 19 Sources....

Kings rally late, dump Sharks in OT

Jeff Carter scored 91 seconds into overtime to cap a three-point game as the Los Angeles Kings erased a two-goal, third-period deficit to claim a 3-2 road victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday. Goaltender Jack Campbell made 22 saves fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019