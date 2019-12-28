Left Menu
Kings rally late, dump Sharks in OT

  Updated: 28-12-2019 14:18 IST
Jeff Carter scored 91 seconds into overtime to cap a three-point game as the Los Angeles Kings erased a two-goal, third-period deficit to claim a 3-2 road victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday. Goaltender Jack Campbell made 22 saves for the Kings, who snapped a three-game losing skid despite being without veteran forward Dustin Brown (illness). They can thank Carter and Martin Frk for the positive result.

With the Kings trailing 2-0 after two periods, Frk, in his first NHL game of the season, pulled the Kings back into it with a pair of third-period goals. Frk, who led the Kings' AHL affiliate in scoring when he was promoted earlier Friday, put the Kings on the board 90 seconds into the frame. He raced to the front of the net and buried a perfect feed from Nikolai Prokhorkin to make it a one-goal game.

Frk tied the clash with 84 seconds left in regulation when he converted on a similar play set up by Carter. Prokhorkin collected a pair of assists. Carter netted the winner when he was on the spot for a loose puck in the slot.

The Sharks have lost four straight games (0-3-1) and have just one victory in 11 outings (1-8-2) in a free fall that's sent them to the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Despite the Sharks being outplayed through much of the first half of the game, Erik Karlsson put San Jose on the board first at the 6:16 mark of the second period. Joe Thornton won a faceoff in the offensive zone, and Karlsson had a seeing-eye shot find the mark for his first goal in 14 games.

Thornton's assist was the 1,078th of his career, leaving him one shy of Adam Oates for seventh on the NHL's all-time list. Thornton's first goal of the season doubled the San Jose lead. Thornton converted a perfectly executed three-way passing play that also included Patrick Marleau and Radim Simek to snap a 47-game goal-scoring drought at 11:39 of the second period.

Aaron Dell made 35 saves for the Sharks, who have been outscored 53-27 in third periods this season.

