Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finger fracture ends Markram's England series

  • PTI
  • |
  • Centurion
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 15:14 IST
Finger fracture ends Markram's England series
Image Credit: Twitter (@hantscricket)

South Africa's Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the rest of the Test series against England with a fracture to his left finger, Cricket South Africa announced on Saturday. Opening batsman Markram suffered the injury on the second day of the first Test at SuperSport Park on Friday.

In a statement, Cricket South Africa said the fracture to his left fourth finger will require surgery and will keep him out of action for at least six weeks. Markram was playing in his first Test since October when he injured his right wrist after punching a wall in frustration following his dismissal in the second Test against India in Pune.

He had already batted in the second innings against England, scoring two after making 20 in the first innings. South Africa named a 17-man squad for the series, which includes another specialist opening batsman in Pieter Malan, who plays for the Cape Cobras.

The Cobras home ground is Newlands in Cape Town, where the second Test starts on January 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Seemapuri CAA protest: Court adjourns hearing on bail plea of accused till Dec 31

A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned till December 31 the hearing on the bail petition filed by ten accused who were arrested after a protest in Seemapuri area against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens NRC t...

Cricket-South Africa take 300-run lead over England

South Africa extended their lead over England to 300 runs as they reached 197-7 at lunch in their second innings on the third day of the first test at Centurion Park, looking to set an imposing target for the tourists.Quinton de Kock bludge...

Complaint against 1,000 AMU students for violence, damaging public property

The Rapid Action Force has filed a complaint against 1,000 unnamed AMU students in connection with the violence at the campus during a protest against alleged police action in Jamia Millia following the agitation over the Citizenship Amendm...

DRI seizes 7.3 kg of smuggled gold, two persons arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has seized 7.3 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 2.84 crore and arrested two persons at New Farakka Junction railway station. Acting on intelligence inputs, DRI officials on December 25 intercepte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019