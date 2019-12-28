REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

India's MC Mary Kom sealed her spot for next year's Olympic qualifiers on Saturday with a split decision win over fellow flyweight Nikhat Zareen, who had publicly demanded a trial against the six-times world champion in the race for Tokyo. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Crystal Palace. 28 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Aston Villa. 28 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-EVE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Everton.

28 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Leicester City. 28 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-TOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. 28 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-MUN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester United

Burnley host Manchester United in the Premier League. 28 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/ Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test at Melbourne Cricket Ground 29 Dec

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v England - First Test

South Africa host England at Centurion, near Pretoria, in the first of their four-test series. 29 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.