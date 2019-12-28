The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hrs:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

*Report of I-League match between Churchill Brothers and Indian Arrows.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-BOX-3RDLD TRIALS

Mary Kom beats Zareen in high-voltage trial to make Indian team for Olympic qualifiers New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) defeated Nikhat Zareen in an intense and ill-tempered trial bout here on Saturday to make the Indian boxing team for next year's Olympic qualifiers in China.

SPO-BOX-TRIALS-MARYKOM

I didn't start this, I didn't create this confusion: Mary Kom lets it rip after winning trial bout By Poonam Mehra

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) M C Mary Kom remained combative long after winning the trial for Olympic qualifiers on Saturday, slamming the controversy that preceded her showdown with Nikhat Zareen.

SPO-BOX-TRIALS-BFI Delivered on free and fair trials: BFI President Ajay Singh

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh on Saturday said the BFI conducted a free and fair trial to pick the women's squad for the Olympic Qualifiers and made light of the drama that unfolded after M C Mary Kom defeated Nikhat Zareen.

SPO-BOX-TRIALS-ZAREEN Felt hurt: Zareen on Mary Kom's refusal to hug her after trial bout

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen on Saturday said she was left quite hurt by M C Mary Kom's refusal to share a hug after their trial bout for the Olympic qualifiers which she lost here on a split 1-9 verdict.

SPO-CRI-GANGULY I'm sure Dhoni has had communication with captain, selectors on future: Ganguly

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said Mahendra Singh Dhoni has "surely" communicated his future plans to India captain Virat Kohli and selectors.

SPO-CRI-GANGULY-AUSTRALIA It will be a bigger challenge to beat Australia in 2020 Test series: Ganguly

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels beating Australia on their home soil will be a bigger challenge for India next year compared to the one in 2018-19 when Steve Smith and David Warner were not present in the opposition ranks.

SPO-CRI-ISHANT Everyone told me about my problems but Gillespie provided solutions: Ishant

By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Ishant Sharma was told about his problems by many but there was only one Jason Gillespie who provided him the solutions that he was seeking for the longest time.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-GROUPB

Ranji: UP thrash Saurashtra; Pujara flops Rajkot, Dec 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh thrashed Saurashtra by an innings and 72 runs, even as Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara failed miserably with the bat in the second innings of the Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy held here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-GROUP A

Delhi miss bonus points vs Hyderabad; no Ishant, Shikhar in next game New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Delhi predictably got six points but lost three wickets in their pursuit of a meagre 84-run target, failing to log home a bonus point in their third group A Ranji Trophy league encounter against Hyderabad here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-U19

India U-19 team beats SA by 8 wickets to clinch youth ODI series East London, Dec 28 (PTI) Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed four wickets before making an unbeaten 89 to star in India Under-19 team's series-clinching eight wicket win over South Africa in the second Youth ODI at the Buffalo Park here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-VIHARI

IPL snub not in my control but focus is now on NZ tour: Vihari By Tapan Mohanta

Kolkata, Dec 28 (PTI) Hanuma Vihari has taken the IPL snub in his stride and his endeavour now is to do well for India in the upcoming away Test series against New Zealand.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-BENGAL Bengal settles for 3 points as Gnaneshwar stands tall for Andhra

Kolkata, Dec 28 (PTI) Bengal had to be satisfied with three points by virtue of their first innings lead over Andhra in their Ranji Trophy group A fixture here on Saturday.

SPO-ISL-MUMBAI PREVIEW ISL: Mumbai City eye first home win, take on Hyderabad

Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Mumbai City FC will look for their first 'home win' when they take on laggards Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League game here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-GROUPC Odisha rout Uttarakhand, secure third bonus-point win

Cuttack, Dec 28 (PTI) The pace bowling duo of Basant Mohanty and Suryakant Pradhan shared eight wickets between them as Odisha trounced Uttarakhand by 10 wickets at home to complete a hat-trick of wins in the Ranji Trophy here on Saturday.

