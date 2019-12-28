Left Menu
Mary, Sakshi, Simranjit, Lovlina, Pooja secure Olympic Qualifiers berth

Five Indian women boxers on Saturday booked their spot for the Olympic Qualifiers at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here.

Mary, Sakshi, Simranjit, Lovlina, Pooja secure Olympic Qualifiers berth
Indian boxer Sakhi Chaudhary (in red) (Photo/Boxing Federation Twitter)). Image Credit: ANI

Five Indian women boxers on Saturday booked their spot for the Olympic Qualifiers at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here. Mary Kom defeated Nikhat Zareen 9-1 in the final bout of the 51kg category while in 57kg Sakshi Chaudhary outclassed her opponent Sonia Lather 9-1. In the 60kg event, Simranjit Kaur won her bout against Sarita Devi in split decision 8-2.

In the 69kg and 75kg category, Lovlina Borgohain and Pooja Rani won their respective matches by unanimous decision and registered their spot in the Indian squad. The female boxers competed in six categories. The Olympic Qualifiers Asia-Oceania for the women will take place from February 3 to 14, 2020 in Wuhan, China.

