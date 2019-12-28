Left Menu
Randolph announces retirement after 17 seasons

  Reuters
  Updated: 28-12-2019 21:55 IST
  • Created: 28-12-2019 21:55 IST
Two-time All-Star forward Zach Randolph announced his retirement Saturday after 17 seasons with five teams. "I gave this game my all, and it gave everything back and more," he posted on Twitter.

The 38-year-old "Z-Bo" was named the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2003-04 and made the All-NBA third team in 2010-11. A first-round pick by Portland (19th overall) in 2001, he played 1,116 games with the Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings. His last game was with the Kings on March 19, 2018.

Randolph averaged 16.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for his career. He is one of just 21 players in NBA history with more than 18,000 points and 10,000 rebounds. He earned both All-Star selections during his eight seasons with the Grizzlies from 2009-17. Randolph ranks second in Memphis history in rebounds (5,612) and third in points (9,261) and games (551).

