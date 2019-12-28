Two Delhi U-23 cricketers called back for allegedly misbehaving with woman
Two Delhi Under-23 cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and Lakshay Thareja were called back from Kolkata for allegedly misbehaving with a woman at a hotel.
Delhi team went Kolkata to play CK Nayudu Trophy match against Bengal. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) will now conduct an internal inquiry into the matter.
Batsman Thareja has, in fact, played a List A match for Delhi and scored a half-century while pacer Kuldeep was set to replace Ishant Sharma in Delhi's next Ranji game against Punjab. (ANI)
