Jaguars RB Fournette to miss finale due to illness

The Jacksonville Jaguars downgraded Leonard Fournette to doubtful for the team's regular-season finale, however, the running back doesn't appear to be entertaining any thoughts of playing on Sunday. The Jaguars' official announcement revealed that Fournette's status was altered from questionable with a neck injury to doubtful with an illness.

Fournette took to social media on Saturday afternoon to shed light on his status for the finale against the visiting Indianapolis Colts. "My brothers know I wish I can ball with them, hopefully, I see some of the same faces on my team next year," Fournette wrote on Twitter.

Fournette rushed for a career-high 1,152 yards and amassed 1,674 from scrimmage, the most in franchise history since Maurice Jones-Drew set the team record of 1,980 in 2011. The 24-year-old Fournette also had 76 catches for 522 yards this season for Jacksonville (5-10), which has lost six of its last seven games entering its clash against Indianapolis (7-8).

The Jaguars also announced that cornerback A.J. Bouye, who had been listed as questionable with a wrist injury, has been downgraded to out. --Field Level Media

