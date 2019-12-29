Left Menu
Soccer-Moreno given Monaco opportunity after Jardim sacked

  • Updated: 29-12-2019 03:41 IST
Former Spain coach Robert Moreno was named as coach of AS Monaco on Saturday after Leonardo Jardim was sacked by the Ligue 1 club for the second time. "AS Monaco announces the end of its collaboration with coach Leonardo Jardim. Former Spain national team coach Robert Moreno takes over first-team duties in an agreement that runs until 2022," said a club statement.

Moreno became Spain coach in June after head coach Luis Enrique stepped down from the role for personal reasons but he was forced to step aside in November when Luis Enrique returned to the job and declared he no longer wanted to work with Moreno. This is Moreno's first venture into club management after a series of roles as an assistant to Luis Enrique at AS Roma, Celta Vigo, Barcelona, and the Spain national team.

Jardim led Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and a remarkable run to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2017 but was relieved of his duties in October 2018 following a disastrous start to the season. The Portuguese coach was appointed again little more than three months later, however, after his successor Thierry Henry was dismissed.

He departs again with the club sitting seventh in Ligue 1, 17 points adrift of leaders Paris St Germain.

