Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Moreno given Monaco opportunity after Jardim sacked

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 04:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 04:15 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Moreno given Monaco opportunity after Jardim sacked
Moreno led Spain to Euro 2020 qualification as runaway Group F winners, earning four victories and two draws as head coach as well as three wins while in temporary charge of the team while Luis Enrique was on leave. Image Credit: Pixabay

Former Spain coach Robert Moreno was named as AS Monaco manager on Saturday after Leonardo Jardim was sacked by the Ligue 1 team for the second time, offering the long-time assistant his first shot at club management.

"AS Monaco announces the end of its collaboration with coach Leonardo Jardim. Former Spain national team coach Robert Moreno takes over first-team duties in an agreement that runs until 2022," said a club statement. Moreno has spent the bulk of his career as an assistant to Luis Enrique but became Spain coach in June after the Barcelona great stepped down from the role after his daughter Xana was diagnosed with cancer. She tragically passed away in August.

Moreno led Spain to Euro 2020 qualification as runaway Group F winners, earning four victories and two draws as head coach as well as three wins while in temporary charge of the team while Luis Enrique was on leave. The 42-year-old was expected to remain in charge of Spain until the end of next year's tournament until Luis Enrique decided to return to the role in November and declared he no longer wanted to work with Moreno due to a personal falling out.

Luis Enrique claimed in a news conference that Moreno had wanted to take charge of the team at Euro 2020 before allowing his former boss to return to the role, describing his long-time colleague as "disloyal". Moreno, an international relations graduate who did not play football professionally, worked alongside Luis Enrique at AS Roma, Celta Vigo, Barca and Spain as well as having a short stint at Celta as an assistant to Juan Carlos Unzue.

Jardim led Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and a remarkable run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2017 but was relieved of his duties in October 2018 following a disastrous start to the season. The Portuguese coach was appointed again little more than three months later, however, after his successor, Thierry Henry was dismissed.

He departs once more with the principality club seventh in Ligue 1, 17 points adrift of leaders Paris St Germain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath takes out protest march against CAA, NRC in Chennai

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia's Siddle retires from internationals

Australia paceman Peter Siddle has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 35 after taking 221 wickets in a distinguished 67-test career. Siddle broke the news to his Australia team mates at the Melbourne Cricket G...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Federal judge denies bid to restore 98,000 voters in U.S. state of GeorgiaA federal judge on Friday denied an attempt to restore about 98,000 voters in Georgia to the U.S. states el...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL 49ers-Seahawks showdown headlines road to Super BowlA super showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will highlight the final Sunday of the National Football Lea...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Hardline leader in Indian state defends strict action to quell protestsThe chief minister of Indias Uttar Pradesh state has rebuffed accusations from rights groups of police abuses during...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019