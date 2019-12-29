Report: Redskins to fire team president Allen

The Washington Redskins will remove team president Bruce Allen from his role in charge of football operations, NBC Sports Washington reported Saturday. His dismissal will come by Monday, according to the report, which added it was unclear whether Allen would stay with the organization in a different role.

The Redskins hired Allen as general manager in December 2009. He previously worked in the front offices of the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning the Sporting News Executive of the Year in 2002 when the Raiders won the AFC championship. Starting with the 2010 season, the Redskins are 62-96-1 under Allen's watch, including a 3-12 mark heading into Sunday's season finale at the Dallas Cowboys.

Washington made the playoffs twice in the past 10 seasons, losing both times in the wild-card round. In the Allen era, the Redskins have fired two head coaches -- Mike Shanahan and Jay Gruden. Bill Callahan is finishing this season as an interim coach after Gruden was fired in early October. NBC Sports Washington reported that former NFL head coaches Ron Rivera and Marvin Lewis could be among the candidates for the job.

The outlet also reported that Redskins owner Dan Snyder has put together "a select group of football advisers" to help him plot the team's course. That group did not include Allen. Allen's father, the legendary coach George Allen, led the Redskins to their first Super Bowl following the 1972 season. They lost Super Bowl VII to the Miami Dolphins, who capped their undefeated season with a 14-7 win.

--Field Level Media

