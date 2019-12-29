Cricket-Australia's Siddle retires from internationals

Australia paceman Peter Siddle has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 35 after taking 221 wickets in a distinguished 67-test career. Siddle broke the news to his Australia teammates at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday after being released from the squad for the third and final test against New Zealand in Sydney.

"It's always hard to know when the right time is," he told local broadcaster Fox Cricket. "The Ashes was the main goal, to try and get on that touring party and be a part of that series. "Once I'd ticked that off, I was talking to Painey (captain Tim Paine) and JL (coach Justin Langer), I thought I could have (retired) there, but the chance of getting one last crack if it came in Australia ... would have been nice."

Siddle will continue to play for Big Bash League side Adelaide Strikers in Australia's domestic Twenty20 tournament. The redhead, born in country Victoria, has been on the fringes of Australia's formidable pace attack for a number of years but featured in the team's retention of the Ashes in England earlier this year.

