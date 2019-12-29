Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia's Siddle retires from internationals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 05:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 05:23 IST
Cricket-Australia's Siddle retires from internationals
Siddle broke the news to his Australia teammates at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday after being released from the squad for the third and final test against New Zealand in Sydney. Image Credit: Twitter(@petersiddle403 )

Australia paceman Peter Siddle has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 35 after taking 221 wickets in a distinguished 67-test career. Siddle broke the news to his Australia teammates at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday after being released from the squad for the third and final test against New Zealand in Sydney.

"It's always hard to know when the right time is," he told local broadcaster Fox Cricket. "The Ashes was the main goal, to try and get on that touring party and be a part of that series. "Once I'd ticked that off, I was talking to Painey (captain Tim Paine) and JL (coach Justin Langer), I thought I could have (retired) there, but the chance of getting one last crack if it came in Australia ... would have been nice."

Siddle will continue to play for Big Bash League side Adelaide Strikers in Australia's domestic Twenty20 tournament. The redhead, born in country Victoria, has been on the fringes of Australia's formidable pace attack for a number of years but featured in the team's retention of the Ashes in England earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath takes out protest march against CAA, NRC in Chennai

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia's Siddle retires from internationals

Australia paceman Peter Siddle has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 35 after taking 221 wickets in a distinguished 67-test career. Siddle broke the news to his Australia teammates at the Melbourne Cricket Gr...

Newly face-lifted Big Ben will ring in London New Year

Britains Big Ben bell in parliaments landmark clock tower will ring at midnight on New Years Eve, marking the start of a year for the first time since its new face was revealed from under scaffolding halfway through restoration work. The wo...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Federal judge denies bid to restore 98,000 voters in U.S. state of GeorgiaA federal judge on Friday denied an attempt to restore about 98,000 voters in Georgia to the U.S. states el...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL 49ers-Seahawks showdown headlines road to Super BowlA super showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will highlight the final Sunday of the National Football Lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019