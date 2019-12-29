Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texans LB Mercilus, P Anger receive contract extensions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 06:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 06:49 IST
Texans LB Mercilus, P Anger receive contract extensions
While the Texans did not divulge the terms of the deals, the Houston Chronicle reported that Mercilus was presented with a four-year contract extension worth $54 million, with $24.5 million guaranteed. Image Credit: Twitter (@HoustonTexans)

Houston Texans pass-rushing linebacker Whitney Mercilus and punter Bryan Anger received contract extensions, the team announced Saturday. While the Texans did not divulge the terms of the deals, the Houston Chronicle reported that Mercilus was presented with a four-year contract extension worth $54 million, with $24.5 million guaranteed. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Mercilus' guaranteed money will be $28.5 million.

The newspaper also reported that Anger was handed a three-year deal worth $7.5 million. Mercilus was set to become an unrestricted free agent after completing a four-year, $26 million contract this season. The 29-year-old has 48 tackles, including 7 1/2 sacks, and a career-high four forced fumbles in 15 games this season.

The 2012 first-round pick has played all eight of his NFL seasons in Houston, recording 324 tackles and 50 sacks in 114 games (88 starts). His two career interceptions came this season. Mercilus made two sacks in last week's 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after which coach Bill O'Brien told reporters he wanted the team to re-sign him.

"We want Whitney back," O'Brien said. "We want Whitney back here and we want him to be a part of the team for a while." Anger averaged 46.2 yards per kick and a career-high net average of 44.1 yards during his first season in Houston. The 31-year-old has competed in 125 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Buccaneers and Texans.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Texans LB Mercilus, P Anger receive contract extensions

Houston Texans pass-rushing linebacker Whitney Mercilus and punter Bryan Anger received contract extensions, the team announced Saturday. While the Texans did not divulge the terms of the deals, the Houston Chronicle reported that Mercilus ...

Report: Redskins to fire team president Allen

The Washington Redskins will remove team president Bruce Allen from his role in charge of football operations, NBC Sports Washington reported Saturday. His dismissal will come by Monday, according to the report, which added it was unclear w...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia's Siddle retires from internationals

Australia paceman Peter Siddle has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 35 after taking 221 wickets in a distinguished 67-test career. Siddle broke the news to his teammates at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Su...

Hornets G Rozier fined $25K after premature celebration

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier was fined 25,000 by the NBA for throwing a ball into the stands, the league announced on Saturday. The punishment added to the in-game admonishment for Roziers premature celebration of a game-tying layup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019