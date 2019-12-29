Left Menu
Shootout win keeps Stars perfect on season vs. Avalanche

  • Updated: 29-12-2019 08:54 IST
Tyler Seguin scored his fifth goal in five games, Denis Gurianov posted his ninth of the season, and Joe Pavelski also had a shootout goal for Dallas, which had lost three of four. Image Credit: Twitter (@DallasStars)

Alexander Radulov returned from injury to score the shootout winner and Ben Bishop made 41 saves as host Dallas avoided a third straight loss by beating Colorado 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday night, the third time in as many games that the Stars have defeated the Avalanche this season. Tyler Seguin scored his fifth goal in five games, Denis Gurianov posted his ninth of the season, and Joe Pavelski also had a shootout goal for Dallas, which had lost three of four. Bishop was solid all night and perfect in the shootout while snapping his four-game losing streak for the Stars, who also ended an 0-2-1 home slide.

Colorado, meanwhile, got goals from J.T. Compher and Ian Cole and a 38-save performance from Philipp Grubauer. The Avalanche have dropped five of their last seven. The Stars tied the game at 2-2 on the power play just 1:25 into the final period. Gurianov's blast from the point deflected off defenseman Cole and past Grubauer.

Dallas wasted no time getting on the board just 1:08 into the game. Radulov, who missed the previous two games with a lower-body injury, extended his point streak to seven games when his back-handed pass found Seguin, who was in an easy position to score his 11th goal of the season. Colorado, meanwhile, got its first goal with 1:02 left in the opening period. Compher drove unchecked to the net and put a sliding puck past Bishop in dribbling fashion.

The Avalanche took the lead after taking advantage of a Dallas turnover near its own blue line. Eventually, Cole got the puck, skated into the slot and slipped one through the legs of Bishop to make it 2-1 with 12:41 left in the second. In the second period, Colorado shined while producing 19 shots on goal after recording just eight in the first 20 minutes.

