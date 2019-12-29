Left Menu
Cricket-South Africa bowl England to win first test by 107 runs

  • Reuters
  • Johannesburg
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 18:39 IST
  • Created: 29-12-2019 18:24 IST
South Africa swept to a 107-run victory over England on the fourth day of the first test at Centurion Park on Sunday after taking seven wickets in the second session to go ahead in the four-match series.

England, needing an improbable 376 to win, were bowled out for 268 as their bottom order offered scant resistance to a barrage of pace once South Africa had taken the second new ball.

The teams now move onto Cape Town for the second test at Newlands from Jan. 3-7.

