Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin equals Vonn's record with World Cup giant slalom win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lienz
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 20:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 19:58 IST
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin equals Vonn's record with World Cup giant slalom win
Image Credit: Flickr

American Mikaela Shiffrin equalled compatriot Lindsey Vonn's record for most women's World Cup victories in one discipline after winning the giant slalom event for the 43rd time in Lienz, Austria on Sunday. Vonn had set the mark in the downhill event before she ended an 18-year career last February and Shiffrin is now on 64 World Cup win overall, moving one step closer to Vonn's all-time record of 82.

Shiffrin, 24, recorded the fastest time in both legs and beat second-placed rival Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 0.61 seconds and Switzerland's Michelle Gisin, who finished 1.73 seconds behind. "I was pushing as hard as I could, that was it," Shiffrin said with a smile. "I don't really remember what happened during the run but it was good.

"I could see her (Vlhova) from the start... she's skiing really well so I had to go, like, 110% and I did." The win also moved Shiffrin closer to the record for most wins in a single discipline set by Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark, who won the giant slalom 46 times between 1975 and 1989.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES SPORTSFOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK NBA roundup Heats Butler bests former team in OT Jimmy Butler made the go-ahead free throw with 2.3 seconds remaining in overtime against his former team, as the host Miami Heat recorded a 117-116 vic...

Rajasthan: Seven killed, five injured in two road accidents

Seven people were killed and five others injured on Sunday in two separate road accidents in Rajasthans Sirohi and Bhilwara districts, the police said. Three occupants of a truck, including a 62-year-old man and his grandson, were killed an...

Indian Navy plans to build 24 submarines, six of them nuclear powered

To strengthen its underwater fleet, the Indian Navy plans to build 24 submarines, including six nuclear attack submarines, a parliamentary panel was told. The Navy also told the panel that Medium Refit Life Certification MRLC of submarine S...

Spice market to come up in Sonipat: Haryana Minister Dalal

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal on Sunday said the state government has approved a plan to establish spice market in Sersa village of Sonipat district. The minister said that around 50,000 people will also get employment oppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019