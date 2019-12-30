Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:45 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 29

Left Menu
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:45 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Report: Dallas expected to be without LT Smith vs. Redskins The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be without starting left tackle Tyron Smith when they host the Washington Redskins on Sunday in their regular season finale, according to a report by NFL Network's Jane Slater. FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-SMITH, Field Level Media

- - Report: Panthers to interview Baylor's Rhule The Carolina Panthers reportedly plan to interview Baylor's Matt Rhule for their head coaching vacancy. FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-RHULE, Field Level Media

- - Report: Browns researching coaching candidates The Cleveland Browns are reportedly researching replacements for first-year coach Freddie Kitchens. FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-KITCHENS, Field Level Media

- - Report: Vikings DE Griffen can become free agent Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen can void the remainder of his contract and become a free agent after the season, multiple outlets reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-GRIFFEN, Field Level Media

- - NFL game coverage (all times Eastern): Jets at Bills, 1 p.m. Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m. Packers at Lions, 1 p.m. Chargers at Chiefs, 1 p.m. Bears at Vikings, 1 p.m. Dolphins at Patriots, 1 p.m. Falcons at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Saints at Panthers, 1 p.m. Redskins at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. Raiders at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. Cardinals at Rams, 4:25 p.m. Eagles at Giants, 4:25 p.m. Colts at Jaguars, 4:25 p.m. Steelers at Ravens, 4:25 p.m. Titans at Texans, 4:25 p.m. 49ers at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m.

- - NFL roundup Capsule results of all games played in the NFL on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media

- - NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL football news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

- - - - NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

NBA game coverage (all times Eastern): Oklahoma City at Toronto, 6 p.m. Sacramento at Denver, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m. Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. - -

NBA roundup Capsule results of all games played in the NBA on Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media - - - -

ICE HOCKEY National Hockey League game coverage (all times Eastern):

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m. New Jersey at Ottawa, 5 p.m. Chicago at Columbus, 5 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 6 p.m. Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m. Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. - -

NHL roundup Capsule results of all games played in the NHL on Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media - - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL NCAA basketball game coverage (all time Eastern):

Cornell at No. 20 Penn State, noon No. 22 West Virginia at No. 2 Ohio State, noon Alabama A&M at Notre Dame, noon Bryant at No. 13 Maryland, noon Liberty at LSU, 1:30 p.m. North Carolina A&T at Illinois, 2 p.m. UMass Lowell at No. 11 Michigan, 2 p.m. Iona at Colorado, 2 p.m. SE Louisiana at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m. Hartford at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m. No. 5 Kansas at Stanford, 3 p.m. Texas A&M Corpus Christi at Nebraska, 4 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Ole Miss, 4 p.m. Kennesaw State at No. 25 Iowa, 4 p.m. Cal State Bakersfield at No. 23 Texas Tech, 4 p.m. Lipscomb at No. 8 Auburn, 4 p.m. Appalachian State at North Carolina State, 4 p.m. Navy at No. 16 Virginia, 4 p.m. Alabama State at No. 6 Oregon, 4 p.m. Western Michigan at No. 14 Michigan State, 6 p.m. Arkansas at Indiana, 6 p.m. Tulsa at Kansas State, 6 p.m. North Dakota at Oregon State, 6 p.m. Harvard at Cal, 6 p.m. Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m. Richmond at Alabama, 6:30 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Washington State, 8 p.m. Florida Gulf Coast at Southern California, 10 p.m. - -

College basketball roundup Capsule results of all top-25 NCAA games played Sunday. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media - - - -

TENNIS Serena named AP female athlete of decade Tennis superstar Serena Williams was named Female Athlete of the Decade by The Associated Press, as voted on by AP member sports editors and beat writers. TENNIS-WTA-SERENA, Field Level Media

- - Murray withdraws from Australian Open with new injury Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray announced he will not play in next month's Grand Slam event or the new ATP Cup due to an injury to his pelvis. TENNIS-ATP-MURRAY, Field Level Media

- - - -

